Barbara Taylor Bradford OBE: Belongings of Barbara Taylor Bradford tell the story of her fascinating life

The Collection of Barbara Taylor Bradford OBE, the trailblazing writer and journalist who first captured the world’s attention in 1979 with A Woman of Substance, a sweeping saga of ambition and resilience, which remains one of the best-selling novels of all time are not going under the hammer and are live on US auctioneers Doyle’s website.

The nearly 200 lots in this sale tell Taylor Bradford’s own story—including her favourite typewriter, paintings of her beloved dogs, select pieces of jewellery and rare first editions of her own works, as well as some received from British Prime Ministers—tracing her journey from a Yorkshire newsroom to international literary acclaim.

A lifelong devotee of the arts, Taylor Bradford’s life was as glamorous as the women in her novels. She met royalty and was friends with presidents and Prime Ministers, musicians, film directors, and stars from the stage and screen. Married for 55 years to Robert Bradford, a celebrated film and television producer, she remained immersed in storytelling across mediums. The couple enjoyed holidays in France, Geneva, Capri, and in the Caribbean islands, and they amassed a collection of art, jewellery, porcelain, Art Deco and Biedermeier furniture, silverware, first edition books, and Winston Churchill memorabilia. A select number of pieces are now being offered in this auction for the very first time.

Barbara Taylor Bradford with her Bichon dogs Beaji and Chammi

The items will tour Doyle’s galleries in Palm Beach and Beverly Hills before being displayed for public exhibition at Doyle New York beginning May 3, noon-5pm. A live auction will be held there on Wednesday, May 7, and will also be available for online bidding and via telephone.

During her life, Barbara Taylor Bradford wrote 40 novels, selling more than 92 million copies worldwide. Her contributions to literature and journalism earned her numerous accolades on both sides of the Atlantic, including an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II for services to literature and The Lifetime Platinum Bestseller Award from Nieslen, an award only given to a very small number of authors who have achieved lifetime sales of over five million copies in the UK.

She was also the first ambassador for Women in Journalism and received honorary doctorates from five universities. Ten of her novels have been adapted into successful television miniseries, including the Emmy-nominated A Woman of Substance. Now, 40 years after it first aired, the story is being adapted once again for a new global TV audience.

But on November 24 she died peacefully aged 91 at her penthouse home in New York and now a new light is being shone on her life.

BTB-15 photographer Caroll Taveras copyright Bradford Enterprises

Notable lots include a selection of Barbara’s jewellery, together with first edition copies of A Woman of Substance. Among her jewelery is a platinum, 18 kt. Gold, Baroque Cultured Pearl, Diamond, Emerald and Enamel Swan Brooch by Verdura (Estimate. $10,000-15,000). This unique piece was commissioned by Bob and gifted to Barbara upon the publication of The Cavendon Women and the success of The Cavendon Series. In an interview, Barbara said, "Bob was the love of my life and was the most generous and thoughtful person I've ever met. He was debonair, had a fabulous eye, and appreciated beautiful objects and exceptional craftsmanship. During our wonderful marriage, he simply could not resist buying me fine jewellery. And I was given a lot as we were married for a long time! Every birthday, wedding anniversary, Christmas, new book publication, and even while on holiday, Bob would often surprise me with a fabulous piece.”

This was the last piece Bob commissioned for Barbara, carrying special significance as swans feature on Barbara’s coat of arms and one of the families in The Cavendon Series is called the Swanns.

There are many personal items including paintings of her beloved dog Gemmy by American artist Christine Merrill. Merrill is America’s most extraordinary painter of dog portraits. Her work hangs in many private and public collections, including the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in Saint Louis, and is widely collected by dog lovers, including American fashion designer Geoffrey Beene, and Oprah Winfrey, as well as many other prominent collectors. Two of her paintings, commissioned by Barbara Taylor Bradford, are being offered for sale.

Vicki Downey, Co-Trustee of The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust, said: “Gemmy was Bob and Barbara’s dearest companion and they adored this painting, giving it pride of place in their elegant, cream living room where it featured in many glamorous photoshoots which took place in the apartment.”

Barbara talked about it often when asked about her favourite things: “This is one of the most beautiful paintings of a dog I have ever seen. Every day I look at that picture and remember my sweet little dog.” Barbara's second commission for Merrill was for a painting of her two beloved dogs - Beaji and Chammi - the latter whom she named after her favourite drink, champagne and described as the canine equivalent of Greta Garbo.

There are also lots from her prolific writing career – even her old typewriter IBM Wheelwriter Typewriter (Est. $2,000-3,000)

Taylor Bradford’s mother told her she could write, and her father bought Barbara her first typewriter as a child. During her career, she shunned computers and chose to write most of her novels on her favourite IBM Typewriter.

Two of her desks – where she spent much of her time – are also up for auction including Louis XVI Style Gilt-Metal Mounted Mahogany Bureau Plat 20th Century (Est $800-1,200)

“Barbara hand-picked her writing desks, all had to have drawers and the space for lots of paper to spread out. Tucked away in one of the drawers was a small shoe box, filled with new novel ideas that she would have while writing a current novel, ready for Barbara to delve into as soon as she had sent off her finished manuscript," says Vicki.

Other auction highlights include items that highlight the cultural landscape she inhabited, such as signed first copies of Paul Robeson and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s memoirs and two signed photographs of Sir Anthony Hopkins, an actor who starred in Barbara Taylor Bradford’s To Be The Best miniseries. The sale also features some of the entertaining and dinner services she and her beloved husband Bob Bradford would often use for the dinner parties she was fêted for hosting, many of which counted upon the highest ranks of the literary and political intelligentsia as guest

“This collection reflects a life of elegance, intellect, and artistry, offering a glimpse into the world of one of the most successful writers of our time,” said Doyle’s Executive Director of Books, Autographs & Photographs, Peter Costanzo.

Randy Jones, Co-Trustee of The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust, says of the sale, “The pieces in this auction offer a rare glimpse into Barbara Taylor Bradford’s remarkable life—one defined by elegance, ambition, and an unyielding dedication to storytelling. Each item reflects not only her impeccable taste but also the extraordinary journey she shared with her beloved husband, Bob. This collection is a tribute to her enduring legacy, inviting admirers and collectors alike to own a part of her world.”