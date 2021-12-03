Battle of Stamford Bridge Heritage Society scoops funding for pop-up museum project

The 1066 Battle of Stamford Bridge Heritage Society was awarded £4,180 by Humber Museums Partnership.

The society has been awarded £4,180 by Humber Museums Partnership, which is funded by the Arts Council England, to support ‘The Story of Derventio – Revealing Stamford Bridge’s Roman Past’.

The funding will help provide a stepping-stone towards the society’s aim of developing a dedicated museum and living history centre in the village.

The award will see the group bring the village’s rich history to life through the travelling exhibition entitled The Story of Derventio which is slated to start in March next year.

The society’s chairman, Brian Birkett, said: “The Battle of Stamford Bridge Heritage Society is delighted to receive this grant award from the Humber Museums Partnership.

“Stamford Bridge is well known for the great battle which took place in 1066 but has a less well known but also important Roman history.

“This grant will enable us to showcase Stamford Bridge’s rich heritage through our pop-up museum and bring it to life with our living history and hands-on activities.

“The travelling exhibition will help us reach out to new audiences, both young and old, and will help to enhance their historical knowledge of their local area and perhaps inspire them to find out more.

“This grant will provide an important stepping-stone towards our aim of a dedicated museum and living history centre in the village.

“We would like to thank the Humber Museums Partnership and Arts Council England for their kind support.”