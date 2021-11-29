Amanda Owen on BBC Four's Winter Walks. (Pic credit: BBC)

In tonight’s episode, Amanda will explore familiar territory as she crosses hills and fields through Wensleydale and Raydale on her winter adventure.

She will take ancient routes first trekked by Romans and she will meet fellow sheep farmers and they will share notes on their shared jobs and interests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda will then take on the Yorkshire Dales with her 360-degree camera as she delves into the realities of what it’s really like to live and work as a shepherdess in this landscape.

Along the way viewers will be treated to the relaxing sounds and scenery of the rolling hills, as Amanda finds fossils in the stones beneath her feet.

Across the Dales, Amanda drops down to Semer Water, where her walk will end on the pebble banks.

Tune into the first episode of Winter Walks series two on November 29 at 7.30pm on BBC Four.