Amanda Owen. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

The latest and final episode of Our Yorkshire Farm series five airs on November 16 at 9pm on Channel 5.

With the summer holidays coming to a close, Amanda, Clive and their children prepare their youngest child, five-year-old Nancy, for her first days at school.

The children are eager to savour every second of their last week off school, so while Clive and Amanda prepare the spring lambs for sale time, nine-year-old Sidney, eight-year-old Anna, six-year-old Clemmie and Nancy build dens in a hidden space of the farm.

Raven, who is 20 years old, has returned home for the summer and helps Nancy with a photo album to celebrate her youngest sister’s academic milestone.

Nancy and her two sisters Clemmie and Annas convince Amanda to let them camp out in the family’s shepherd’s hut to enjoy their last hurrah before the summer holidays end.

The girls pick mushrooms from their hay meadows to cook for dinner while Amanda observes and 11-year-old Violet joins them for a late night toasted marshmallow treat.

In an emotional scene, the family keep Tony the Pony company following the death of their pony Little Joe. So, Amanda surprises her children with a new four-legged addition to the family.

Sadly, there is a Covid outbreak just days before Nancy and her siblings start school. Nancy, Clemmie and Annas look after their big brother Reuben as he recovers from the virus.

Despite dealing with coronavirus, the family must still do a lot of work on the farm, so while Clive and Amanda keep the farm running, the children enjoy their extended summer holiday and with the late summer heatwave, the children swim and go horse riding.

As the family recover from their Covid outbreak, everyone is finally on the mend and to celebrate, the family throws a late summer barbeque.

Nancy is getting ready for her first day of school and her sisters Sidney, Annas and Clemmie give her school dinner tips.