Be Your Own Boss: York jeweller Hannah Weston appears on the new ITV series mentored by Holly Tucker MBE

But her mum was determined that her daughter wouldn’t hide her disability and would learn to use both her hands.

“My mum, who was a keen dressmaker, and she had her grandma’s button tin. She sat me down at the dining room table to make necklaces from buttons and shirring elastic using both hands to thread them. Mum saw making necklaces as a way to get me to use both hands, and it worked.

“As I grew up, buttons were swapped for beads and shirring elastic for jewellers’ cord and I started to make beaded jewellery.”

Jeweller Hannah Weston pictured at her workshop in York. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

It was a hobby Hannah loved but she very much followed an academic path when it came to a career.

"I went to uni and did science, went to teacher training and ended up teaching science. I loved teaching science but it is quite stressful and so making jewellery was a creative out let for me. I’s also started to move into making silver jewellery after doing some classes and doing a lot of reading.”

Then in 2017 while she was on maternity leave with her eldest child a friend tagged her to ‘post a piece of art you made every day for seven days’ challenge.

“When I posted the piece on day seven some one commented and asked if it was available to buy – I hadn’t really thought about it – and so i sold it and that got me thinking,” says Hannah who until then had just made jewellery for friends and family. “This was the first time I had sold a piece to someone I didn’t know.”

Hannah Weston with Not on the High Street Founder Holly Tucker MBE who mentors Hannah on the new ITV series Be Your Own Boss

She started to make a few pieces that were available for sale and read about how to create your own website and after returning to work part-time hew jewellery making became something of a side hustle.

“Post maternity leave, I renewed my commitment to my craft, honing my skills and refining my style, alongside my day job. I enrolled in every weekend classes, joined online mentorship groups and began building a solid local following and customer base on social media. I got my website and branding sorted and it gradually snowballed.”

After 14 years of teaching she said goodbye to the classroom to run Hannah Weston Jewellery full-time. The same year she was successful in securing two 'pop up' shops in John Lewis, York.

All Hannah’s jewellery has a meaning behind it. “I like to think that as well as piece of jewellery you are giving someone a sentiment.” She says her inspiration comes when she least expects it.

Jeweller Hannah Weston pictured with her phoenix design Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“I have a collection that’s real bark textured jewellery. I do a tree rubbing and the idea is having a piece of the forest to remind you of the peace of the forest. That idea came to me when I was expecting my second child. I was walking in the forest and I got to think about being still in the forest and have that tangible thing to hold onto even when you can’t be in that place."

Another collection is inspired b the shape of geometric climbing holds – Hannah is a keen climber. “I will be sitting there and see something and start thinking ‘that would make a nice pair of earrings or a nice pendant.’”

As the business steadily grew Hannah moved from a bench in the family kitchen to a studio/workshop in part of the garage and this year she took on her first member of staff, Laura, who studied Metalwork and Jewellery at Sheffield Hallam University.

Then out of the blue this spring she was approached about taking par tin a brand new television series about small businesses with Holly Tucker MBE, small business champion and founder of Not On The High Street.

Jeweller Hannah Weston pictured at her workshop in York. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“I got a message on Instagram from a production company saying they were filming with Holly Tucker for a new show called Be Your Own Boss and that she’d seen my business on Instagram and wondered if I would apply.

"I did wonder if it was real so I screen shotted the message and sent it to Holly on Instagram and asked if it was real and she said yes it was.”

Hannah applied, had a zoom interview in July and was chosen by Holly Tucker to appear on the programme and receive her help.

"I was doing the school run and I got a call from the production company and they said you are on the show and the following week they wanted to come and film at our house. It was the start of the summer holidays and so I had to rush around getting child care and scrubbed the house from top to bottom." As well as the production company, Holly also came and they did an entire day of filming.

"I really didn’t know what I was in for. They just said she’d give me ways to improve my business.

“Holly looked at my business just from the information she could find out about me on line and gave me three ways she felt I could grow the business and make it unique and scale it.

Jeweller Hannah Weston pictured at her workshop in York. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“The first one was to define the brands purpose. Jewellery is a saturated market and so its really important to have a very specific message. I think had to design a best seller which she said should be an icon of the brand which I really got stuck on. The third thing was to have workshops with a bit of a difference – more of an emphasis on wellness and retreats.

“She said she felt that the thread that ran through my business was courage and she suggested creating a piece of jewellery around a universal symbol for courage or strengths. I already have a collection around Nordic runes but they are quite abstract.”

Hannah says the design she came up with was actually inspired by a visit to the light show at York Minster to mark 30 years since the devastating fire and the subsequent restoration work.

“There’s part in the light show where this phoenix comes up from the floor, goes across a wall and shoots across the top. It was really quite emotional and once I remembered that light show i decided that I was going to do a phoenix as my brand icon.” Hannah wanted it to be unique to her brand and so she sketched what she wanted and then worked with an illustrator to create a design that would work on a stamp that could then be scaled up for whichever piece of jewellery she was working on.

Holly loved the idea and the phoenix collection is now available to buy on Hannah’s website www.hannahweston.com and can be seen on Be Your Own Boss next week.

The programme inspires people across the UK to be their own boss and shape their futures. In this ‘feel good’ daytime show, Holly helps entrepreneurs struggling to grow their online small businesses by offering expert advice and encouragement.

Each episode follows Holly as she works with two small businesses - from woodworkers and jewellery makers to confectioners and potters - who have been trading for some time but are unsure how to move forward.

"Running your own business is not for the faint hearted, but being mentored and getting top tips from the Queen of Small Business has been absolutely brilliant," says Hannah. “It's a programme about business like no other and I can't wait to watch the other episodes."