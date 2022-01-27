Whether you enjoy strolling along the seaside, expanding your mind when visiting a museum or hiking in the Yorkshire Dales countryside, there are plenty of day trips near Leeds to travel by train.

Most major cities have excellent connections when it comes to travelling by train and Leeds is no exception.

Below is a list of eight of the best day trips from Leeds according to Trainline.

The Humber Bridge in Hull. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Leeds to Hull

With the February school half term holiday coming up, Hull offers a wide variety of fun activities to do with the family.

Children will enjoy The Deep, an aquarium filled with incredible underwater creatures to explore including waddling penguins, sharks and tropical fish.

Another fun place to take your children is William’s Den, an adventure playground held in a huge barn.

If the weather permits, you can shop ‘till you drop and visit the water fountains in Queen Victoria Square if you would like to take a break.

Lastly, a major landmark in Hull, or Yorkshire, is the Humber Bridge, which is known to be one of the longest suspension bridges in the world.

It takes just under an hour to travel from Leeds to Hull by train.

Leeds to York Brewery

There are many cities and towns that are known for their breweries and craft beer, one of the most famous in Yorkshire is York Brewery which provides daily guided tours to learn more about the production process.

You can either just stay for a pint or enjoy a nice lunch with the family before walking back to the train station which is very close by.

While you are there, explore the ancient building of Clifford’s Tower or the famous York Minster - both of which are in the centre of York.

You can travel to York from Leeds by train in just 22 minutes.

Leeds to Grimsby

There is plenty to see in Grimsby, starting with a tour of the Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre, where you can learn all about the town’s rich fishing history spanning 60 years.

You can then head over towards the sea for a peek at the famous Grimsby Dock Tower, a beacon which overlooks the skyline and dates back to 1852.

As well as a historically motivated trip, Grimsby also offers independent cafes, boutique shops which line the cobbled street of Abbeygate and a beautiful seaside.

You can travel to Grimsby from Leeds in less than two hours with one change via Doncaster.

Leeds to Harrogate

This town has a mixture of history with a touch of luxury. Beningbrough Hall is a mansion nestled within stunning gardens and has a collection of 18th century portraits from the National Portrait Gallery.

Back in the town centre, you will find the Turkish Baths which dates back to the 19th century, where you can enjoy a nice relaxing massage and pampering session.

Find out everything you’d like to know about the history of the Harrogate District while browsing the Nidderdale Museum and finally for a nice treat, stop over at Betty’s where you can enjoy an authentic afternoon tea.

You can travel to Harrogate from Leeds by train in less than 35 minutes.

Leeds to Scarborough

With its award-winning sandy beaches and infinite tourist attractions, Scarborough is a popular seaside resort to enjoy a fun day out with family and friends.

Why not build your own sandcastle at Scarborough beachfront, or walk along the harbour past the fishing boats?

The stunning view of its famous lighthouse would make for a fantastic photo opportunity and if you are visiting with children, you can take them to Luna Park next door where there are lots of fairground rides.

For a relaxing end to your trip, you can also visit one of the many local coastal cafes.

You can travel to Scarborough from Leeds by train in less than one hour and 15 minutes.

Leeds to Derby

For a fun shopping trip, look no further. Derby houses a large shopping centre, Intu Derby, with more than 200 outlets, a bowling alley, crazy golf and a deluxe cinema.

However, if you would prefer to take advantage of a local brew, then you’re at the right place as Derby has been dubbed ‘the best place to drink real ale in the world’ by Lonely Planet. As such, Derby has plenty of local pubs to choose from, including Ye Olde Dolphin Inne, which is the oldest of them all, dating back to the 1530s.

You can travel to Derby from Leeds by train in one hour and 13 minutes.

Leeds to the Yorkshire Dales

Take a breath-taking trip from city to countryside in less than an hour to make the most of your journey as well as a spectacular day trip in the Yorkshire Dales.

The journey is half the fun here if you take the Settle-Carlisle route, which offers incredible views.

Once you are there, enjoy the natural beauty of the Yorkshire Dales National Park where you will observe wildlife animals in their natural habitat.

Take a peek at the three peaks - Pen-y-Ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside - by travelling the Horton-in-Ribblesdale route. Lastly, enjoy the charming views across the River Ribble and unspoilt green fields by taking the Pennine Way trail.

You can travel to the Yorkshire Dales from Leeds by train in just over an hour.

Leeds to Diggerland Yorkshire

This amusement park is perfect for your digger-loving children as it is filled with rides in the shapes of digger cars, digger lorries and many more digger attractions and rides.

However, it’s not just for children, there are plenty of restaurants and cafes for the whole family to enjoy while you are there.