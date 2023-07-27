We asked you what Yorkshire hidden gems you would recommend to a stranger visiting the region - here are your responses.

From hidden beaches and beautiful views with photographic surprises to geological structures and independent cafes, Yorkshire is filled with hidden jewels that are known by a handful of Yorkshire locals.

One includes England’s, and possibly the world’s, smallest window belonging to the historic George’s Hotel in Hull, which is shaped like a crack in the wall used by a porter who once waited inside the building and peered through the crack for stagecoaches and customers. This was a 17th century method of ensuring rapid customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked you what your favourite hidden gems are that you would recommend to a stranger and whilst most of you refused to give them away, many of you suggested some great places.

Runswick Bay. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Best hidden gems in Yorkshire according to locals

“Mill of the Black Monks and Monk Bretton Priory, if you are in Barnsley.” - Joy Heath

“On a sunny day Hunmanby bay Filey way.” - Elaine Leonard

“Whitby and the surrounding area. I would recommend a great B&B Lazy Days in Hawsker and the fantastic pub/restaurant Hare and Hounds in Hawsker. Great walks and places for kids to play and explore all round the coast.” - Marion Sylva

Stump Cross Caverns. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“Boggle Hole.” - Brian James Sellers

“Stump Cross Caverns and How Stean Gorge.” - Sarah Jones

“Runswick Bay.” - Sarah Douglas

“Staithes and Robin Hood's Bay - beautiful places.” - Fiona Scott

“Sid's Cafe.” - Kenneth Morris

“Gordale Scar.” - Dale Nicholson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ravenscar and view from Ravenscar to Robins Hood Bay.” - Anne Glover

“Sakura walk.” - Mark 'Maverick' Crabtree

“Swaledale Richmond Middleham Reeth.” - David Candlin

“The Forbidden Corner, Thorp Perrow Arboretum Wildlife Park.” - Danni Greig

“Janet Foss, up to Gordale Scar and across to Malham Cove!” - Beverly Margaret

“Stoodley pike at Brontë Parsonage Museum.” - Scott Wright

“The home of my wife’s Ancestors in Knaresborough. Mother Shipton’s Cave.” - Stewart Manning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hudswell steps in Richmond, lovely woodland walk with a pub at the top of the steps.” - Angie Sotheran

“Smallest window in Hull - it really is very very small!” - Jehane Pick

“Pool bridge farm cafe and lakes.” - Trisha Hiley

“Stone circle on top of Ilkley Moor.” - Simon Croft

“The White Horse on the Hambleton Hills.” - Gerry Taylor

“Strans Gill.” - Peter Pozman

“Bay Horse Inn, Burythorpe near Malton.” - John Buddarian-Taylor