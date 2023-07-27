From hidden beaches and beautiful views with photographic surprises to geological structures and independent cafes, Yorkshire is filled with hidden jewels that are known by a handful of Yorkshire locals.
One includes England’s, and possibly the world’s, smallest window belonging to the historic George’s Hotel in Hull, which is shaped like a crack in the wall used by a porter who once waited inside the building and peered through the crack for stagecoaches and customers. This was a 17th century method of ensuring rapid customer service.
We asked you what your favourite hidden gems are that you would recommend to a stranger and whilst most of you refused to give them away, many of you suggested some great places.
Best hidden gems in Yorkshire according to locals
“Mill of the Black Monks and Monk Bretton Priory, if you are in Barnsley.” - Joy Heath
“On a sunny day Hunmanby bay Filey way.” - Elaine Leonard
“Whitby and the surrounding area. I would recommend a great B&B Lazy Days in Hawsker and the fantastic pub/restaurant Hare and Hounds in Hawsker. Great walks and places for kids to play and explore all round the coast.” - Marion Sylva
“Boggle Hole.” - Brian James Sellers
“Stump Cross Caverns and How Stean Gorge.” - Sarah Jones
“Runswick Bay.” - Sarah Douglas
“Staithes and Robin Hood's Bay - beautiful places.” - Fiona Scott
“Sid's Cafe.” - Kenneth Morris
“Gordale Scar.” - Dale Nicholson
“Ravenscar and view from Ravenscar to Robins Hood Bay.” - Anne Glover
“Sakura walk.” - Mark 'Maverick' Crabtree
“Swaledale Richmond Middleham Reeth.” - David Candlin
“The Forbidden Corner, Thorp Perrow Arboretum Wildlife Park.” - Danni Greig
“Janet Foss, up to Gordale Scar and across to Malham Cove!” - Beverly Margaret
“Stoodley pike at Brontë Parsonage Museum.” - Scott Wright
“The home of my wife’s Ancestors in Knaresborough. Mother Shipton’s Cave.” - Stewart Manning
“Hudswell steps in Richmond, lovely woodland walk with a pub at the top of the steps.” - Angie Sotheran
“Smallest window in Hull - it really is very very small!” - Jehane Pick
“Pool bridge farm cafe and lakes.” - Trisha Hiley
“Stone circle on top of Ilkley Moor.” - Simon Croft
“The White Horse on the Hambleton Hills.” - Gerry Taylor
“Strans Gill.” - Peter Pozman
“Bay Horse Inn, Burythorpe near Malton.” - John Buddarian-Taylor
“St Robert's Cave just off wetherby Rd Knaresborough.” - Simon Bennett