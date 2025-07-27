Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was seeing a postcard of the Bradford 1904 Exhibition that peeked Professor Chris Gaffney’s interest in this long forgotten piece of the city’s history.

"Back in 2004 on the 100th anniversary of the Bradford 1904 Exhibition I saw some postcards and I hadn’t realised until then that there had been such a huge festival in Lister Park,” says Prof Gaffney.

"It meant we had 2.4 million people coming into the park during the six month period of the exhibition which us quite unique as there were up to 64,000 coming into the park every day.

A painting of the Bradford 1904 exhibition

"I’ve been around Lister Park many times and I thought I have never seen anything there that alluded to the existence to any of the grand buildings that were created for the exhibition.”

And so, after years of planning and preparation, earlier this month Prof Gaffney, Prof Ben Jennings and a team of archaeologists from the University of Bradford started to uncover more about the exhibition dubbed ‘a piece of lost history of the city’.

‘Uncovering the Bradford 1904 Exhibition’ aims to find archaeological remains of two of the exhibition’s main features: a concert hall and a Somali village.

The exhibition housed two huge structures – an industrial hall, and a concert hall which included brass band performances – was the brainchild of Lord Masham who had bequeathed Manningham Hall to the local council of the time.

The Bradford 1904 exhibition

But when he returned to the city he was appalled by the state of the hall and paid for it to be demolished and replaced by art gallery, Cartwright Hall.

One of the ways to pay for this was to hold an great Exhibition which raised £14,000 (the equivilant of £2m today).

It also featured a water chute (similar to a log flume) from Canada at Lister Park’s lake, gravity railway, model hospital and a baby incubator unit, which people could visit and a Somali village.

After the exhibition closed in October 1904, the temporary buildings, including the concert hall, were removed and sold. Bradford-born novelist and playwright JB Priestley visited as a boy and later wrote about the exhibition.

The Bradford 1904 exhibition concert hall

“The buildings look very impressive on the postcards but they were only ever built to be temporary structures for the duration of the exhibition," says Prof Gaffney.

“They were made out of timber and sheet metal covered in plaster to look like proper building but at the end of six months they were dismantled. We want to uncover evidence of that endeavour.”

As well as uncovering evidence of the concert hall, a major part of the exhibition and therefore the excavation project was the Somali village.

A total of 57 men, women and children, originally from Somalia, were part of the exhibition. They lived on-site at Lister Park during the six-month festival, living in a constructed village.

During the exhibition members of the touring group made pottery, worked in ironmongery, gave demonstrations of spear throwing and traditional Somali dancing.

A baby girl, given the middle name Yorkshire, was born and a woman died while in Bradford – the first recorded Muslim to have died in the city.

"It’s such an unusual thing. Somalis are seafaring folk and it is interesting that their first stop in the UK was landlocked Bradford before going on to tour other exhibitions all over Europe.”

Prof Jennings says in the first few weeks of the digs they had found evidence of entranceway to the Somali village as well as the pathway to the bridge over the lake and they were hopeful of finding more before he end of the dig last week.

"The first week we concentrated on the are where we believed the concert hall to have been and we successfully found some foundations,” he says.

“We then turned our attention to the Somali village are. From photographs we have of the exhibition you can see quite an ornate entranceway which we believe we have found as well as some foundation trenches which then indicate where the rest of the village would have been located.

"We expect to find more artefacts and any lightweight remains from the metal working of bead manufacture further into the centre of the village area.”

Prof Jennings who said the discoveries had been fairly speedy due to the fact that Lister Park had remained pretty much unchanged over the last 100 years, so they didn’t have to dig very deeply to discover artefacts.

Prof Jennings said no decision had yet been made about what will happen to the discoveries as it depended on how much they found, but they are working with colleague in Leeds to have some form of commemoration within Lister Park, particularly in relation to the Somali village .

"It could be something within the pathway or within the park, tree planting or something similar to what could be found in Somali.”

Prof Gaffney added that the importance of the Exhibition to Bradford had been lost over time.

"There was a lot going on at that time and the buildings were designed to be temporary and so once they were dismantled people forgot about it.

"But it is very significant to Bradford and that is one of the reasons I wanted to discover more about this hidden history of the city.”

Although it would have been unusual for Victorians to see a Somali village in the middle of Bradford, it was not unheard of in the UK at that time.

“This sort of exhibit of travelling populations from different parts of the colonial world were not that unusual and we do know this particular group went to other European locations.”

They are working with Prof Fozia Bora, from the University of Leeds, who is trying to understand the experience the Somalis would have had in Bradford in 1904 from their point of view.

"We are also trying to find out their stories,” says Prof Gaffney. “We are using AI to compare photographs from other exhibitions to try to trace where the Bradford Somali group travelled to across Europe.”