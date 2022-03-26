Cash in the Attic to film at Ilkley auction house as hidden treasures go under the hammer

This week's general sale, of home furnishings, collectables, vintage textiles and accessories, is to be the subject of two episodes filmed for the BBC show.

This isn't the first time the Victoria Hall setting has seen camera crews in attendance, though it's some years since Flog It filmed at Hartleys around nine years ago.

Since that time, said director Emma Padgett, whose brother Charles Hartley will be auctioneer on Wednesday, much has changed, with all auctions now having the option to bid online.

Emma Padgett, a director at Hartleys Auctions Ltd at Ilkley, with a sandstone gargoyle featured in one of its previous auctions.

She said: "Flog It came a number of times, years ago. It will be interesting to see how much has moved on, we used to have packed out rooms but now many people bid from the comfort of home. It will be a little different."

The auction is a general sale, with a "huge mix" of items which can sell from as little as a few pounds to a few hundred. There may yet be treasures to be discovered, Ms Padgett added.

"Typically, there's around 1,000 lots that we have each week in the sale. It's such a huge mix. There's always something that might surprise you."

Catalogues for Hartleys Auction were set to go live online on its website last night, Friday March 25.

