Controversial Roman Quarter plans in York should go ahead, say city planners

Heritage experts are divided over the proposal to create a new, underground Roman museum along with an 88-room aparthotel, 153 new apartments and new office space in Rougier Street.

But council officers have recommended that the scheme is approved because the harm to archaeological deposits expected to result from the build, and to the wider conservation area, is outweighed by “substantial public benefits”.

It would see the demolition of Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar, with the dig area taking up around 30 per cent of the site.

CGI images of what the plans could look like.

The application, by Rougier Street Developments and York Archaeological Trust (YAT), builds on one that was rejected by councillors in early 2021.

The building was criticised as being “monolithic” by councillors, but officers have said the new design, which separates the development into two forms set on a two-storey plinth, is an improvement.

The council’s conservation officer has disagreed, due to the scale of the building and its impact on the conservation area.

“The effects of this harm will be long lasting, if not permanent,” they said.

CGI of what inside the museum would look like.

The site lies at the junction of a Roman road and the deposits beneath it are likely to be of national significance. The dig would take place over two years, with findings displayed in the museum, Eboracum – the Roman name for York.

The Council for British Archaeology has objected.

Historic England has called it “confused and contradictory”.

The council’s report acknowledges that “the loss of significant Roman and later waterlogged archaeological deposits amounts to substantial harm”.

Plans for the Roman Quarter.

Just six of the 51 representations made to the council are in objection, however.

The attraction itself is anticipated to bring around 500,000 visitors to the city once it is opened, creating 50 new jobs and boosting the visitor economy by approximately £21m.