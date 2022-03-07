Dalton Mills fire: Amazing urban exploration photos show inside of Victorian mill a year before it was destroyed

Anthony Dibbin was allowed to tour the Grade II-listed Victorian mill in 2021 when local building firm Keiton Construction Ltd gave him access.

His images captured the incredible structure of the mill, including the distinctive red pillars which survived the blaze and can be seen in aerial photos of the aftermath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building's ownership is in doubt as Bradford Council, who are now concerned with making the site safe after last week's devastating fire, have been unable to contact the owners.

Dalton Mills was derelict for decades before the fire

Businessman Paul Harris bought the mill in 2013, but his company, Bellissimo Workspaces Ltd, has not filed accounts since 2018 and was nearly dissolved in 2020.

Five juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

The main mill building had never been restored since it fell into disuse in the 1980s, but its extensive floorspace was hired out to film crews and it was used as a set for period dramas such as The Great Train Robbery, Downton Abbey and Peaky Blinders.

Detritus left in an abandoned workshop

"It's the only building I've ever been invited into - I was given free rein, and I was allowed to switch the lights on. I never ever thought it would burn down," said Mr Gibbin.

He found the remnants of film sets, with previous productions having constructed jail cells and a theatrical stage inside the huge building. Vintage posters were still on display.

"A lot of urban explorers have been inside - hundreds of people. There are a lot of access points and it's never really been secure.

"There were posters everywhere from all the TV programmes that have used it, and there was an old workshop left as it had been in the 1970s. "

Vintage posters left over from old film sets

A builder by trade, Mr Dibbin noticed how good the mill's structural condition was at the time.

"It was sturdy and strong, and there was no sign of damp. The rooms were busy and full of everything. The attic had been a joinery shop and there was still timber there.

"Half of the mill was damaged in a fire in 2011 and wasn't accessible, but the rest was and the floors were reinforced. The red pillars were solid - and they're still standing even now.

"I've known that building all my life. The fire must have been ferocious."

The mill's vast interior

A jail cell built as part of a film set