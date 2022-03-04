Dalton Mills fire: Mystery over building's ownership as fears grow over its structural safety

The main building at the Victorian complex was destroyed in a fire yesterday and left an empty shell. Five people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.Yet the site's ownership is unclear and has raised questions about structural safety during assessments over whether it can remain standing or face demolition.

Northamptonshire businessman Paul Harris bought the Grade II-listed Victorian mill, which has been derelict since the 1980s, in 2013, and announced plans to turn it into an arts, cultural and Asian wedding venue.

However, the main building was never restored despite the conversion of ancillary buildings including the Clock Tower and Riverside into offices and workshops.

The mill has been completely destroyed

Instead the mill floor was hired out for TV filming and has appeared in Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.

According to Companies House, Mr Harris's firm Bellissimo Workspaces Ltd has not filed accounts since 2018 and in 2020 was served with a compulsory wind-up order - which would have meant forfeiting assets - though this was later suspended.

Bellissimo's website has been taken offline and the Dalton Mills Facebook page has not been updated since 2019.

A Bradford Council spokesperson said: “Everyone at Bradford Council is shocked and saddened at the devastating fire at Dalton Mills, which has stood as a magnificent part of Keighley’s heritage for such a long time. Our building control officers have been to inspect the site today and are trying to contact the building owner to advise about the action needed to make the building safe.

“It is down to the building owner to engage a suitable contractor to do this work. In the meantime, we have taken action to secure the site and prevent access.

“A small stretch of Dalton Lane in the immediate vicinity of the mill remains cordoned off but the road is accessible from both ends.

“We continue to work with our partners as part of a multi-agency response to the incident and we thank residents for their patience and cooperation.”

Historic England placed Dalton Mills on the Heritage At Risk register several years ago and also expressed disappointment at its loss.

A spokesman said: "Dalton Mill in Keighley is a Grade II*-listed mill which has been on the Heritage At Risk register for a number of years. We are saddened to hear about the fire; our textile mills are a fundamental part of the history, culture and landscape of northern England. As such, we will be working with the local council to assess the damage to the mill and see if there are any parts of the building that could be saved.”