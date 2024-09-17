Dame Judi Dench calls for threatened trees around Ripon Cathedral to be saved

The actor Dame Judi Dench says trees that would be chopped down to make way for Ripon Cathedral’s £8m new annexe should be saved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Judi, who is an ambassador and patron for the Woodland Trust, has intervened ahead of councillors on North Yorkshire Council making a decision on whether the scheme should go ahead. This could come at a meeting later this year.

Ripon Cathedral submitted plans in December 2022 for a two-storey structure on part of the public open space known as Minster Gardens. The cathedral’s chapter argues the building is much-needed and will provide a new song school for its choir, a cafe, toilet facilities and disabled access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have proved to be controversial in the city as it would involve loss of a veteran beech tree as well as 10 other trees on the gardens.

Ripon Cathedral

Dame Judi is a household name due to roles in films such as Shakespeare in Love and Skyfall as well as TV and theatre work. She has been an ambassador for the Woodland Trust since 2011 and in 2017 she fronted a documentary series for the BBC about her passion for trees.

Dame Judi said: “I fully support the campaign to protect the veteran tree in Ripon, along with the other healthy urban trees under threat. As an ambassador for The Woodland Trust, which rightly views veteran trees as a priority, as they are irreplaceable habitat, I hope a solution can be found to protect this conservation area.”

Campaigners have continued to invite people to sign a petition that protests against the felling of the trees. More than 2,700 people have put their name to the petition at the time of publication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Cathedral’s chapter has pledged that new trees would be planted at the site and elsewhere to mitigate for those that would be lost.

Dame Judi Dench. Credit - The Woodland Trust