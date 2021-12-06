The 80s legends will be playing an outdoor show at the historic stately home on June 17, 2022, in support of their new album FUTURE PAST.

The Grade I listed property was built on the site of a former castle, and has been home to the Carlisle branch of the Howard family for more than 300 years. It has appeared on-screen in the 1981 and 2008 adaptations of Brideshead Revisited, and more recently in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

The owners of the home said it would create "the most perfect backdrop for live music".

Duran Duran will perform at Castle Howard next year

A statement said: "This will be the first in a brand new concert series taking place at the estate. This unique show will take place within Castle Howard’s grounds, providing the most perfect backdrop for live music."

Duran Duran - who are made up of singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor - are still releasing music but are famed for hits such as Rio, Ordinary World, Girls On Film, Hungry Like the Wolf and Wild Boys.

Co-chairman of Castle Howard The Hon. Nick Howard said: "It’s a delight to welcome Duran Duran to Castle Howard. The breath-taking south front of the house will form a perfect backdrop for them to perform their timeless songs and transport us into the world of Duran Duran."