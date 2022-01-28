The revised scheme for Rougier Street still includes a new underground Roman museum – to be called Eboracum – which would be more than twice the size of Jorvik.

But the original 10-storey block of apartments, offices and shops – described as “monolithic” by councillors – has been replaced with two distinct buildings, which developers say will be more “fluid”.

The proposed main building will remain at the same height as before, but will sit lower than its neighbours, the new Malmaison hotel, Aviva offices and The Grand Hotel.

The new area will be called Eboracum

The project is a partnership between joint applicants Rougier Street Developments, owners of the site, and York Archaeological Trust.

They said the development would be “a major economic boost for York”, generating £315m for the local economy over 30 years, as well as 625 new jobs.

This scheme would include an 88-room aparthotel and 153 new apartments.

There would also be a two-year archaeological dig that will be streamed online and will give the opportunity for every school child in York to take part.

Artist's impressions of how the area could look

Original plans for the project were recommended for approval by officers but were refused by City of York Council’s planning committee in February 2021.

The developers say they have taken on board feedback from the council and others in the city.

Councillor Mark Warters said at the time that the initial proposal “could become one of York’s most hated buildings.”

It will feature an underground museum about the Romans

While councillor Andy D’Agorne said: “It proposes a bolder and brasher ugly duckling to replace a less than energy-efficient 1960s building that is there at the moment.”

The first scheme did not have any affordable housing on site, which also drew criticism from the committee. The new proposals have been submitted but are not yet visible on the council’s website and it is unclear if on site affordable housing is included.

The developers said the new proposals “deliver vastly improved public realm”, adding: “It will reopen a historic Roman street – Tanner Street – and provide a connection between Tanner’s Moat and Tanner Row.”

A spokesperson for North Star, who are working alongside the applicants, said: “We are grateful for the feedback from the planning committee and have addressed the comments that the previous design was ‘monolithic’ by making the design more fluid and breaking up the massing of the development. The new plans retain the benefits of the original concept but in much improved design.

How the interior of one of the buildings could look

“These plans offer a once in a generation opportunity to regenerate this part of the city centre, as well as creating a globally unique Roman visitor attraction, in a high-quality mixed-use scheme.”

David Jennings, chief executive of the York Archaeological Trust said: “What is also important to recognise is that this is an incredibly rare opportunity: the location, quality of archaeological deposits and partnership of developer and archaeological charity is highly unlikely to be offered to the city again.