The M18 in South Yorkshire is currently undergoing essential resurfacing work, which has been ongoing for the last two weeks.
However National Highways, which looks after major roads and motorways across the country, has said it needs to close the motorway for two full weekends in order to complete the work.
The agency said work to resurface the northbound carriageway of the M18 between junctions 2 (Wadworth) and 4 (West Moor) is progressing well.
The roadworks started on January 14 and are expected to last for a month.
As well as the continued overnight closures of the motorway, the M18 will be closed northbound between junctions 2 and 3 from 10pm on January 28 to 6am on January 31, and again from 10pm on February 11 to 6am February 14.
The longer closures will allow engineers to work on deeper areas of the resurfacing as these need more time to cool before reopening the carriageway.
National Highways Project Manager Steve Bishop said: “We are making good progress on these improvements and are on schedule to complete the work on the morning of Monday, February 14. The work is weather dependent and so far conditions have been favourable, so we hope that continues.
“We would like to thank drivers for their continued patience during the works which are vital to keep the M18 in good condition.”
Overnight closures take place as follows:
The northbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 2 and 3 from 9pm to 6am the following morning on the nights of January 27 and for four nights from January 31 to the morning of February 4. Traffic will be diverted along the A1(M), A630 and A6182.