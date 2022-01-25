Mystery hum that has plagued Yorkshire residents for more than a year narrowed down to three sources

For well over a year Holmfield residents have been plagued by a low humming sound, which they have said impacts on people’s physical and mental health including lack of sleep, headaches, ear pain, stress and anxiety, among other things.

The ongoing noise had a disturbing impact on people’s mental health, councillors heard, and a petition and a Facebook page have outlined the negative impact it has been having on people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Nicky Kelly, at this month’s Cabinet meeting, said she was following up her question asked at Cabinet in October 2021, where she was told investigations were ongoing.

The mystery hum has plagued residents for over a year now

That had been followed by a meeting with councillors and environmental health officers in November.

“Can Cabinet advise what further investigations took place, what were the results and the outcome of the meeting?” she said.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said some progress had been made.

“I can tell you at this stage that we believe that there are three possible sources of noise nuisance, which are in the process of being investigated.

“We continue to respond to any specific complaints at Holmfield or anywhere else because we have a duty to do that.