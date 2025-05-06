Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I came to Leeds in 1969 to be a student the then Leeds Polytechnic. At that time the music scene in Leeds was incredible with all the top bands performing at Leeds University. I fell in love with Yorkshire and stayed ever since.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Ed Anderson CBE is Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire

The whole of Yorkshire is amazing, but my favourite is, of course, West Yorkshire, with its incredible mix of a trio of cathedrals, three vibrant cities, market towns, spectacular landscapes, and outstanding cultural offerings, including Opera North, Northern Ballet, Leeds Song, and the Leeds International Piano Competition.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

Breakfast at a branch of Bettys, a walk in the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the afternoon watching Leeds Utd win at Elland Road and then dinner with friends.

Do you have a favourite walk?

Ed has a soft spot for Yorkshire Sculpture Park

It’s from Keld to Muker in Swaledale. Take the high route, including the slight detour to Crackpot Hall, have lunch in the Farmers Arms in Muker and then take the low route back to Keld.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Eddie Gray, the former football player, coach and manager. I would love to hear his stories of nearly 60 years association with Leeds United, including the glory years of the sixties and seventies, what he really thought of Brian Clough and Ken Bates and whether Leeds can survive in the Premier League.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Ed also loves what Sally Wainwright has done for his beloved West Yorkshire

Sally Wainwright, whose many successes include Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack have done so much to promote West Yorkshire.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem,’ what would it be?

I’m honoured to be the Deputy Chair of The Ryedale Festival. An outstanding classical music festival that takes place mainly over two weeks in July in a mix of grand venues such as Castle Howard, Duncombe Park, Ampleforth Abbey and Ripon Cathedral and also some beautiful country churches including Helmsley, Norton, Pickering, Birdsall and Hovingham.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

Halifax Minster, a vibrant historic church in the heart of Halifax with beautiful music, an interesting cultural programme, and the burial place of Anne Lister, or “Gentleman Jack.”

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The diversity of its landscapes, the friendliness of its people and the richness of its cultural offerings.

Do you follow sport in the county?

I have followed Leeds Utd, Leeds Rhinos, and Yorkshire Cricket for the past 55 years, through all their highs and lows. I was there when United lost to Sunderland, I was in Paris when they lost to Bayern Munich.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

Zucco’s an outstanding Italian family restaurant in Meanwood and The Plough in Wombleton, Lindsey and Richard Johns’ latest venture.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

The Post Office Deli in Thorner. A friendly local shop stocking a wide array of treats, along with all the essentials like milk, eggs, and The Yorkshire Post!

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Definitely for the better, especially the vibrancy of the cultural offer (including Bradford UK City of Culture 2025) and the strength and diversity of its business community. The tram system will be a great asset, when it arrives, and I suppose that rail and bus services could do a lot better, but there are very positive signs of improvement.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My wife Heather. She was born and educated in Withernsea, she moved to Leeds where she carved out a successful career in law and is now enjoying a life of gardening, tennis, meeting friends and supporting me, our four children and grandson.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Yes, I have been privileged to have had some of the most interesting roles including running Leeds Bradford Airport when Jet2 set up its first base there; chairing the board of the Yorkshire Building Society during and after the global financial crisis; and now having the honour of being Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire for the past seven years.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

It must be The Huddersfield Choral Society which has an international reputation as one of the UK’s leading choral societies. It was founded in 1836, is still going strong, and is heading for its double centenary.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

What else but The Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which is set in a beautiful, landscaped garden laid out in the 18th century, it’s a place to wander, discover and be amazed. It also has excellent food at The Restaurant at The Weston.