A new exhibition ‘Egyptomania’ is being held at Ogden of Harrogate to celebrate the family jeweller’s 130 year anniversary and its remarkable links to Tutankhamun on the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery.

James R Ogden founded his jewellery business Ogden of Harrogate in 1893, requiring him to travel widely to obtain jewels, for which the business became renowned.

When Howard Carter discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb, he invited James to the Valley of the Kings to value and weigh the gold, including Tutankhamun’s coffin. The Harrogate jeweller was one of the first people in more than 3,000 years to enter the tomb.

He was captivated by the incredible archaeological finds of the day from the Middle East and this developed further into a deeper understanding of archaeology.

Directors Ben (left) and Robert Ogden of Ogden of Harrogate holding lantern slides from the exhibition, ‘Egyptomania’ marking 100 years since the opening of the tomb, and the 130th anniversary of the family jewellery business. (Pic credit: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Media)

Ogden of Harrogate continues to succeed under the direction of JR Ogden’s great, great grandsons Robert and Ben Ogden.

Robert Ogden said: “The history of our business is our corner-stone and we have recently been cataloguing our archive, where we have a vast collection of JR Ogden’s memorabilia, including a remarkable collection of 10,000 lantern slides of his travels to Tutankhamun’s tomb, and artefacts from his expeditions to Ur, Babylon, Palestine, Syria, and Assyria.

“There are also hundreds of letters that are fascinating glimpses of the key characters of that time, and their explorations.”

James R Ogden got to know Howard Carter, Lord Carnarvon, Max Mallowan (Agatha Christie’s second husband) and worked especially closely with the archaeologists Leonard and Katherine Woolley.

Yvonne Nightingale, general manager of Ogden of Harrogate, holds rare letters of Katharine Woolley to James R Ogden (pictured in background) the Egyptologist who valued Tutankhamun’s gold. (Pic credit: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Media)

Some of these artefacts and letters will be displayed for the first time in the special exhibition. It includes the previously unseen letters of Katherine Woolley, a pioneering female archaeologist, that are of particular interest, as on her death she asked that all her personal documents be destroyed.

James became a collaborator and fundraiser for leading archaeologists of the day, including the Woolleys, using his knowledge of the working of gold to help interpret the material found at digs, and becoming a restorer and replica maker.

James made many replicas of the artefacts found at Tutankhamun and Ur and donated them to the British Museum. He gave lectures showcasing his slides to audiences across the UK. The 1923 discovery of Tutankhamun captivated imaginations across the world.

The event provides an insight into the social and political context in which archaeology was performed at that time. JR Ogden collected hundreds of newspaper clippings about archaeological digs, some of which will also be on display.

Roland Walrus-Antweil (left) and Liam O’Neill hold an Egyptian replica obelisk, made by James R Ogden. (Pic credit: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Media)

Robert said: “The Ogden archive will be made available to historians for further study. Who can’t be captivated by the adventures of these pioneers of archaeology and the mysteries they discovered?

“Like fine jewels, there are no doubt more romantic and enchanting stories waiting to be unearthed.”