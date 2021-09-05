Eight of the most beautiful villages in Yorkshire as suggested by Yorkshire Post readers

Robin Hood's Bay. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Yorkshire is peppered with idyllic villages. A quick drive around God’s Own Country reveals picture postcard scenes with cute cottages, rolling hills, and country pubs.

But what are the most stunning villages in Yorkshire? We asked you, and you delivered.

Here are eight of the prettiest Yorkshire villages - according to readers.

Staithes

Did you know the word ‘Staithes’ is derived from the Old English term meaning ‘Landing-Place’?

This seaside village is populated with characterful cottages that date back to the 18th century.

At one point in history, Staithes was one of the largest fishing ports in the North East - now it is renowned as a hillside gem, popular for exploring Yorkshire’s cliff-top paths, and rock pooling and fossil hunting on the tranquil sandy beaches.

British explorer, navigator and cartographer, Captain James Cook, who was born in Middlesbrough, resided in Staithes between 1745 to 1746 where he worked as a grocer’s apprentice, which first ignited his passion for the sea.

Hutton-le-Hole and Lastingham

This scenic village in the Ryedale district of North Yorkshire lies within the North York Moors National Park.

Hutton-le-Hole is well-known for its picturesque views, making it a great place to enjoy a picnic or a nice stroll on a warm sunny day.

There’s also the open-air Ryedale Folk Museum where you can take a tour back to the Iron Age and Tudor times. Why not also try out a vintage photographer’s studio?

Thornton-le-Dale

Thornton-le-Dale lies within the National Park and has countless woodland paths you can enjoy with friends or family.

Go on a nature trail where you will come across storyboards, tree carvings showing birds and wildlife around the pond, and boxes for hedgehogs, birds and bats - not to mention a bug hotel.

The area has been populated since at least the Neolithic era and was named Yorkshire’s Prettiest Village during its heyday in 1907.

Near Dalby Forest, the village offers unique opportunities for walking, nature-observing, cycling and star-gazing.

East Witton

The village, commonly known purely as Witton, was mentioned in the Doomsday Book and was featured in the episode ‘The Prodigal Returns’ of the British TV show All Creatures Great and Small as the home of the two Mrs Altons.

To the west of the village is the Yorkshire Dales National Park and to the east is Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Mill Bank

Mill Bank won a Yorkshire in Bloom Gold award and its history is rooted in the cotton, woollen and silk industries.

Over 150 years ago its population was three times its size and it was home to five mills, seven pubs and numerous shops.

It is very popular for its scenic walking routes, hills and paths - and The Calderdale Way passes through the village.

Appleton Wiske

Two centuries ago, the main industry in Appleton Wiske was linen production; spinning and weaving.

The village dates back to Saxon times, and its name was taken from the River Wiske which runs through the village.

Appleton won a gold medal for Yorkshire in Bloom in 2006, 2007, and 2008 and also won the best village in the same competition in 2008.

Appletreewick

While this village is small, it is undoubtedly beautiful. Appletreewick is situated in Wharfedale, just five miles north of Bolton Abbey and two miles from Burnsall.

Many of its stunning houses date back to the 12th century and retain their original architecture and features.

With hillside views overlooking the dramatic landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales, the area is perfect for a day out with the family.

As well as farming, historically speaking, the village was home to many workers from a variety of backgrounds including blacksmiths, cobblers, weavers, tailors, schoolteachers, innkeepers, corn millers, carters and miners.

The annual Onion Fair is a well-known event hosted in the village where attendees trade onions as well as horse dealing, livestock dealing and general produce.

Robin Hood’s Bay

This iconic fishing village is on the Heritage Coast of the North York Moors. With its sandy beaches, rock pools and historic fossils, there is always plenty to do.

Once upon a time, sailors and fishermen, smugglers and press gangs, a group of men employed to force other men into joining the army or navy, walked the cobblestone streets.