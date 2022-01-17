The research, by Savills, named the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain.

The poshest village in each of Yorkshire’s four counties was revealed by the publication - alongside the average house price and its so-called ‘posh appeal’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning villages were chosen due to factors including high house prices, connectivity, the best lifestyle amenities, and chocolate-box appeal.

Sutton upon Derwent was crowned the East Riding’s poshest village

North Yorkshire

In North Yorkshire, Kirkby Overblow - which boasts an average house price of £698,656 - was named as the poshest village.

Its ‘posh appeal’ included factors such as the village’s big family homes, good pubs, and the fact it’s near other villages.

Ed Stoyle of Savills told The Telegraph that the average house price in Kirkby Overblow was dragged up by the village’s big family homes.

“It has all the things that define a village, such as good pubs,” he said, recommending the Shoulder of Mutton.

“It has a school and a quiet road that just leads to more villages,” he added.

East Riding of Yorkshire

Sutton upon Derwent was crowned the East Riding’s poshest village, with an average house price of £409,071.

It was chosen in part for its sporting amenities; both the tennis club and Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club, which was the winner of the National Village Cricket Knock Out tournament in 1995, were mentioned.

The village’s primary school, village hall, post office, and the popular pub St Vincent Arms were also cited as part of its ‘posh appeal’.

South Yorkshire

Cawthorne was named South Yorkshire’s poshest village - and it certainly has a lot going for it.

Not only is Cawthorne home to Cannon Hall Farm, and 70 acres of parkland - but it also has ties to the aristocratic Spencer family - with the village’s famous Cannon Hall originally their seat.

Cannon Hall itself - alongside its Victorian kitchen and museum exhibiting fine arts - was named as a huge draw in this former iron and coal mining village.

The Spencer Arms - the local pub named after the dynasty was cited as another ‘posh appeal’ factor.

So how much will a house in Cawthorne set you back? According to Savills the average house price comes in at £512,288.

West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire’s poshest village was named as Scarcroft, where the average house comes with a £630,325 price tag.

Scarcroft is a horse racing hub, with the Hellwood Racing Stables and a riding centre at Scarcroft Hall - a significant factor in its ‘posh appeal.

The village’s location - it both backs onto Hetchell Wood Nature Reserve and is on the outskirts of Leeds - was also cited.