Five reasons Huddersfield should not have been voted the second worst place to live in the UK

In the poll, conducted by ilivehere.co.uk, Huddersfield came second to Aylesbury after the Buckinghamshire town went viral during voting.

Other cities in Yorkshire also made the top 50, with Bradford in tenth place, Hull in 24th, Leeds in 38th, Barnsley in 41st, Middlesbrough in 44th, Doncaster in 46th.

Huddersfield has a huge amount to offer residents, so after seeing the results of the survey, we wanted to highlight some of the things we love the most about the West Yorkshire town.

Castle Hill

Incredible history

The birthplace of former Prime Minister Harold Wilson, Huddersfield has a fascinating history - and it’s everywhere you look.

From the beautiful Victorian architecture of St George’s Square, which dates back to the 1850s, to the Market Place which developed from 1671 - every part of Huddersfield has an intriguing story, if you look hard enough.

The jewel in the city’s historical crown is no doubt the ancient Castle Hill monument - and Castle Hill itself, which has been settled for at least 4,000 years.

Hike up to the monument and you’ll find the remains of two Iron Age hill forts, a 12th-century motte-and-bailey castle, and the site of a deserted medieval village.

The iconic grade II-listed Victoria Tower has perched on Castle Hill, surveying the town, since it was built in honour of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee back in 1897.

Other architectural highlights include The Riding School, with its sculpted horses, which was designed in 1848; the Town Hall, with its magnificent concert hall; and Beast Market.

Family attractions

Families living in or near Huddersfield certainly aren’t short of things to do, with plenty of attractions for little ones.

There’s the Leisure Centre Splash Park for kids who love the water, and no end of soft play centres, including Playworld, Wacky Warehouse High Park, The Zone, and Fizzy Lizard.

Get bouncing at Dare 2 Air trampoline park, or hit up the climbing centre for an adrenaline rush.

For older children, there’s LaserZone and the Odeon cinema.

What’s more, Huddersfield is also home to a number of famous museums kids will love, as well as a wide variety of parks and green spaces for a cheaper day out.

Beloved museums

Whistlestop Valley is the home of Yorkshire’s Great Little Steam Trains, and is the town’s second top TripAdvisor attraction with 4.5 stars.

A perfect day out for rail enthusiasts and children alike, as well as taking a train through glorious Yorkshire countryside, the little ones will enjoy the two outdoor adventure playgrounds too.

Fancy a journey back in time? The Colne Valley Museum invites visitors to see what life was like for the 19th century West Yorkshire folk who made worsted and woollen cloth in their homes.

The museum, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020, is run by volunteers, who demonstrate spinning and weaving, and tell the story of the Pearson family, who built the four cottages the museum is located in.

Described as a “treasure trove of the fascinating, the curious, and the amazing,” Tolson Museum offers a vivid intriguing picture of Huddersfield and its people from prehistory to present day through its unique collections.

Head seven miles west of Huddersfield to discover the Standedge Tunnel & Visitor Centre.

One of the Seven Wonders of the Waterways, Standedge Tunnel is the longest canal tunnel in Britain, and can be explored on guided boat tours.

There’s also a cafe, playground, and wildlife garden.

Green spaces

If you fancy a cheap day in the great outdoors, you won’t have to go far to find yourself amidst Huddersfield’s stunning scenery.

First and foremost is Castle Hill, where you’ll find Huddersfield’s ancient treasures. After a hearty hike up to this vantage point, you’ll enjoy panoramic views of the town.

Beaumont Park, meanwhile, is Huddersfield’s number one attraction on TripAdvisor - and it’s easy to see why.

This magnificent park boasts ornate features, cascades, grottos, steep cliffs, lily ponds, old railway track, and picturesque woodland walks - as well as a whole host of events from quiz nights to heritage days.

Greenhead Park - one of the town’s largest - is another favourite, with its ornamental lake, conservatory, paddling pool, and miniature railway.

Ravensknowle Park, which houses Tolson museum, is a popular green space with a children’s playground, paddling pool, skate park, tennis courts, bowling green, and plenty of scenic spots for picnics and games.

Cultural events

Huddersfield is home to a fantastic events programme, with numerous festivals and concerts held in its historic venues and outdoor spaces.

From the incredible Huddersfield Carnival and the Annual Heritage Open Days Festival to the Literature Festival and the Food & Drink Festival, people come from miles around to enjoy the town’s events.

What’s more, international musicians and bands regularly perform at The John Smith’s Stadium, the Parish, and The Picturedrome, while the Lawrence Batley Theatre is home to top theatre productions.