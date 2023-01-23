The owners of the Flying Scotsman have clarified why the world’s most famous steam locomotive will not visit its Doncaster birthplace during its centenary tour this year.

The National Railway Museum, which own and maintain the Pacific class engine, have announced a series of events and visits to take place in 2023, including ‘residencies’ at the York attraction itself, the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, Locomotion in Darlington and special charter excursions.

Yet absent from the schedule is any official visit to Doncaster – where the Scotsman was designed by LNER chief engineer Sir Nigel Gresley and built at the company’s works, known locally as the Plant, in 1923.

Doncaster Council did not respond to a request to comment on whether they had asked to feature on the itinerary, but the NRM confirmed that limits on the locomotive’s operational capacity (it has suffered breakdowns in the past while hauling charter trains) means they have had to carefully manage its commitments.

Flying Scotsman storms through Doncaster on a rail tour to celebrate the life of Sir William McAlpine, former owner who saved the engine from scrap, in 2019

Instead, an exhibition of Flying Scotsman illustrations from the Michael Morpurgo book ‘Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever’ will take place at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum from February 11 until June 17.

The engine itself will pass through Doncaster Station on its centenary rail tours of the East Coast Main Line to and from Edinburgh, but is not scheduled to stop.

A spokesman for the National Railway Museum said: “As a national museum, we have created this centenary programme to ensure as many people as possible from across the UK can take part. We have created a schedule with a mix of events and price points from free exhibitions to paid-for rail tours.

“It has not been possible to schedule a visit to Doncaster, but Flying Scotsman will be in Yorkshire quite a bit during the year, attending the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, at the National Railway Museum in York, and quite a few trips set off from York or travel through the region.

“We do recognise Doncaster’s central role in the Flying Scotsman story in our new exhibition opening at the National Railway Museum.

“As well as the need to cover the whole of the country, Flying Scotsman is also a 100 year-old collection item and we have a duty to place some limit on the number of miles travelled and annual appearances for conservation reasons.

“We are confident that the centenary calendar is a fitting way for people to come together to celebrate this special anniversary.”

Flying Scotsman centenary appearances

April 1-23 – Flying Scotsman on display at the National Railway Museum, York

May 1- 24 – Flying Scotsman to spend a month at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway on heritage workings

June 30 – July 4 – return excursion along the East Coast Main Line between London, York and Edinburgh

July 9, August 6 and September 10 – The Waverley excursion along the Settle to Carlisle line via York, Leeds, Keighley and Skipton

October 14 – The Hadrian excursion along the Settle to Carlisle line via York and Leeds