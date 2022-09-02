Now, with details disclosed of its first event as it marks a return to the railways this autumn, the first images of the locomotive are revealed after a major mechanical overhaul.Next year is to mark 100 years since Flying Scotsman , dubbed a national treasure and hailed as a feat of railway engineering, first left Doncaster Works in February 1923.Its first centenary appearance is now to be at the Swanage Railway, in October, before it returns home to York 's National Railway Museum (NRM) as part of celebrations next year.A new book has also been written by Michael Morpurgo, illustrated by Michael Foreman.Mr Morpurgo, one of the country's best-known authors, said he grew up on steam trains, and well remembers their sounds, smells and the rhythm on school journeys and holidays.When Mr Foreman asked him to write a story about the "greatest, most iconic" of them all, he said, he just sat down at once and did it. "All the memories came flooding back," he said."I loved writing my story, but now all I want to do is fulfil a lifelong dream, to get up on the footplate of Flying Scotsman and drive it, and be at last the engine driver I wanted to be."With me up there driving, we would be in Edinburgh faster than you could say, Flying Scotsman."

Synonymous with the golden age of rail travel, the Flying Scotsman was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as the first locomotive of the newly formed LNER.Named in 1924, it holds the world record for a non-stop run by a steam locomotive, set in 1989 with a 442-mile trip.Since May, work has been underway behind closed doors at a workshop in Lancaster, with specialist teams from Riley & Son (E) Ltd.These new behind-the-scenes images give a hidden glimpse as they put the now world-famous locomotive through a thorough mechanical overhaul.Judith McNicol is director of the National Railway Museum (NRM), where the Flying Scotsman is more usually to be found as a working museum exhibit.She said the book, Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever, inset, to be published by Thames & Hudson this October, is a "beautifully-written" companion to key moments in its history.For the year-long celebrations, she added, visitors will be able to see the Flying Scotsman at the NRM in York and Locomotion in Shildon in 2023.Ms McNicol said: "Flying Scotsman is one of the world's most recognisable steam locomotives and still draws excited crowds wherever it goes."It is one of the jewels in the crown of our world-class collection, and we are delighted to share these iconic images from its recent overhaul as well as its first public event this autumn."Model railways manufacturer Hornby, which has produced almost 50 versions of Flying Scotsman, has been confirmed as lead sponsor for a year-long programme of events.Hornby has had a relationship with Flying Scotsman since 1927, when it introduced the first ‘0' gauge tinplate model carrying the name ‘Flying Scotsman'.The famous locomotive will be running on the Swanage Railway from October 22 to 26.