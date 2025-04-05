Generous benefactors revive villagers' bid to buy town hall from Ripley Castle owners

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of Harrogate's Ripley Castle estate, to be sold for the first time in its 700-year history, had offered villagers first 'dibs' at its town hall at a greatly discounted rate.

But with a promised funding pot for the community scrapped by Labour's new Government, hopes were thrown into disarray just weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as the National Lottery Heritage Fund agrees to increase its stake with more funding, two generous benefactors have also pledged significant donations and loans.

From left, tresurer Stuart Parr, chair Dawn Bowes and secretary Andy Herrington. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Andrew Herrington is secretary of The Star Club, which has run the setting as a venue for the past 75 years.

"This is a big relief," he said. "The building is so well used by the community, there over 20 groups that rely on it. It's really good news, we hope to be in place by the end of the month."

The Ingilby family announced last year they are to sell the Ripley Castle estate and it has been brought to market with Carter Jonas and Christie’s, with a guide price over £21m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But first Sir Thomas and Lady Ingilby made moves to protect certain sections of the estate, offering the town hall to villagers at a token £400,000.

This historical building, dating from 1854, is designed in the style of a French “hôtel de ville”. A 19th century Ingilby had torn down the old village, except for the castle and the church, and this was to be its “pièce de résistance”.

The Star Club was formed in 1948 to give the men who had fought in the war a venue in which to socialise, taking over from the Ripley Literary and Mechanics Institute.

Over time it has become a hub of the community, now as a gigs venue, school dining hall and village centre for parish meetings and events. There there are sports clubs, a snooker room, open-mic nights and a cinema space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community members, offered the chance to own it outright, set to crowdfunding straight away. Some £75,000 was raised towards works – along with Lottery funding towards its purchase.

The hall is a Grade ll-listed building registered with North Yorkshire Council as a Community Asset, with the Star Club itself as a Community Benefit Society.

But plans were dashed in December as hopes of £150,000 from the Communities Ownership Fund were slashed, despite offers in place, with Labour citing "challenging" finances.

Now, members have managed to secure additional grant funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund towards the building's purchase and repairs, along with £90,000 raised in community donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further £100,000 has been offered by one generous member, Peter Turton, with half as a gift and half as a loan. Another anonymous benefactor has offered to loan a further £35,000 to bridge the gap and ensure the purchase can go ahead at this critical time.

Mr Herrington said members will still need to repay these loans and are still looking for any help and support they can get. For now it does mean they can press ahead with plans.

“It secures the hall for the community, it means all that uncertainty we have felt can end,” he said. He added: “We have made arrangements to bridge the additional £35,000 but will need to repay this sum and would welcome any further help to get us over the line.”