Plans to convert a 16th-century North Yorkshire country house and former public school into luxury retirement apartments have been passed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s strategic planning committee voted unanimously to support the redevelopment of Grade I-listed Gilling Castle, between Thirsk and Malton.

Officers had recommended that members approve the proposals for 21 ‘later living’ apartments in the main building, with a further 14 built in the grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modern classrooms and an artificial grass sports pitch would be demolished as part of the development, with a wellness centre created from the former sports hall.

Gilling Castle

The facilities will include 24-hour staffing and leisure and social facilities, including a dining room in the Long Gallery, and landscaped gardens.

Proposing the redevelopment is approved, Councillor Andrew Lee said: “For me, it ticks a lot of boxes. You’re taking a building which is empty, it closed in 2018, and you’re repurposing it for housing, which is something that is necessary.

“You’re bringing back into use a heritage asset which is a positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Bob Packham added: “I agree that this is a well-thought-out scheme. It really does enhance the existing building which needs retaining.”

The castle lies within the Howardian Hills National Landscape and an objection was submitted by the manager of the scheme to the new-build apartments in the grounds, with the Garden Trust also objecting to this aspect of the scheme.

Sport England submitted an objection due to the loss of playing pitches.

But the scheme had the support of Historic England however, which said it was “very supportive of the new use in principle as it is eminently compatible with the heritage significance of the site”.