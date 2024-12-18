Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It resulted in Bomber Command changing its operations from daytime attacks to night-time raids. But those behind a project to shed light on the action and all those who took part say the first named air battle of the Second World War has largely been forgotten.

The Heligoland39 Project was set up in 2016 to remember the men that flew in the battle. Dozens of their relatives have been traced and last year, project leader Jack Waterfall, with fellow researchers Doug Aylward and Caroline Kesseler, published a book focused on the lives of the crews involved on that day, 85 years ago. "Happening so early in the war, this action and the men who fought in it, many of whom never returned, has largely been forgotten,” they say.

The project, due to come to a close in 2026, aims to address that, finding relatives of those that participated in the battle and bringing them together for commemoration events to ensure their family member’s service is remembered. One such memorial is taking place today at The International Bomber Command Centre near Lincoln. Through such events, and with the help of archive material and educational partnerships, those behind the project want to keep alive the memory of the Battle of Heligoland Bight.

Jack Waterfall, leader of the Heligoland39 project, and Sheila Coates, volunteer at Carnegie Heritage Centre, recently embarked on a memorial flight.

Men from across Yorkshire were among those showing extraordinary tenacity and courage in taking part in the fateful mission. Born in Penistone, Barnsley, Sergeant John Richardson Ramshaw was the captain and pilot of one of the aircraft – Wellington N2983.

Joined by four crewmates – Sergeant Robert Hewitt, Leading Aircraftman D.J. Conolly, Leading Aircraftman Walter Lilley, and Aircraftman First Class Charles Ronald Driver – he set off from Suffolk towards the north coast of Germany.

Close to Wilhelmshaven, the aircraft, like many others, came under attack from enemy fire and began losing fuel from several punctures in its tanks. The lower part of the turret of forward gunner Driver, the father of actress Minnie Driver, was also destroyed, leaving him with his legs dangling in the air.

In an episode of Who Do You Think You Are back in 2013, Minnie heard how her father then used his gloved hand to beat out another fire in the turret. A news report in 1940 quoted Ramshaw as saying that without Driver’s actions, “we would have been well alight within a few seconds”.

Frederick David Sinclair who was Skipper of the Trawler Erillus who fortuitously was able to attend the rescue of the ditched Wellington bomber N2983.

Ramshaw headed for home, but badly damaged and losing fuel, he was forced to ditch the aircraft into the North Sea, off the coast of Grimsby. He had spotted a fishing trawler which had been requisitioned for naval duties and attempted to land as close to it as possible. All but one of the crew managed to scramble into the aircraft’s emergency dinghy. Sadly, rear gunner Lilley, born in Kippax, near Leeds, had been mortally wounded in battle.

“Ramshaw had the sense to spot the trawler before he ditched,” says Jack Waterfall. “He could delay the ditching as best he could. He knew that if they ditched in isolation, and say the dinghy was damaged, they would only have 15 minutes to live in the North Sea.”

The trawler, Erillus, quickly reached and picked up the men, taking them to shore, where they were then taken to hospital. Frederick David Sinclair was living in Grimsby and was Skipper of the trawler. He had signed up for the Royal Naval Reserve and later served on the Royal Naval Minesweepers, action that took its toll on his mental state.

His son Anthony Sinclair says: “My father never talked about the rescue nor his time in the war with me or my siblings. My mother always said to me that he didn't like talking about it as it brought back bad memories.”

"He did say to me once that he saw some terrible things during his time at sea,” Anthony continues, “and that he would not want any of his sons (we were three) to sign up for any of the Armed Services. I feel respect and pride in his actions rescuing the crew of the downed bomber and returning them to Grimsby. He would have thought of the rescue as his duty to help others…

"I’m proud also that his actions and those of the crew of his boat was recognised by an RAF Commander.” In February 1940, Frederick received a letter from the commander expressing gratitude that the Erillus had picked up the men and the trawler’s crew had provided them with dry clothes, cigarettes and food and drink.

He was not the only one to receive praise tied to the events of that day. On December 21, 1939, three of bomber crew were recommended for immediate awards; it was suggested Ramshaw and Driver should receive the Distinguished Flying Medal, whilst Conolly was put forward to be Mentioned in Despatches.

Last month, Jack Waterfall was among a number of researchers of the Battle of Heligoland Bight to take a memorial flight from Lincolnshire, over Grimsby and the mouth of the Humber.

He has recently commissioned a painting of Ramshaw and his aircrew heading towards the trawler in their dinghy, against the backdrop of their Wellington sinking into the sea.

He says: “To research and record the stories of the men who took part in the Battle of Heligoland Bight and make contact with so many of their relatives who have very generously shared their treasured memorabilia has been an amazing experience.”