The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority has approved the Settle to Carlisle Railway Trust’s plan to convert the “well preserved” Horton-in-Ribblesdale station building, which was developed by the Midland Railway Company in 1876, into holiday accommodation and a café.

The move comes 21 years after the trust completed its first major project at one of the seven smaller stations on the 73-mile line, converting the station building to the north, Ribblehead, into a visitor centre.

Approval of the tourism venture follows years of complaints from residents that the estimated 200,000 people who tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge alongside other visitors to the village make them feel like they are “under siege”.

Horton in Ribblesdale Station on the Settle to Carlisle Railway

One resident told the meeting villagers already faced “a very unwelcome element of drivers” who ignored signs over where they could park and were abusive and aggressive when challenged.

She said groups of noisy walkers and their support vehicles was “increasing alarmingly by the year”, causing disruption and distress to locals.

The resident said: “If this application is passed I would ask what happened to the ethos of the national park being joint for the locals and the visitors alike?”

The meeting heard while feelings were running high in the village, numerous residents and organisations, including the North Craven Heritage Trust, Friends of the Dales and Horton Local History Group, had objected to the proposal.

Members were told Horton-in-Ribblesdale Parish Council had highlighted the potential for extra nuisance for residents and parking issues due to an absence of spaces for customers of the cafe.

In a letter to the authority, a parish council spokesman said: “The community of Horton has seen a gradual reduction of facilities over the years and council feel that some sort of community facility should be retained within the railway station building.”

The meeting was told planning consent had been given to convert the station building into offices two decades ago on the proviso the former ticket office remained open and available for use by the community and railway passengers and the parish council had “made it clear they do not consider the alternative community facilities in the area to be suitable”.

However, planning committee members were told the railway trust was keen to provide a more permanent arrangement for community groups to use the building, but that it planned to open the cafe from 8am to 6pm every day.

Planning officers said the loss of the community facility needed to be weighed against the benefits of bringing an important historic building into a viable use which complements the railway.

Ahead of the scheme being passed, the authority’s development management member champion Jim Munday said: “The best way to conserve buildings, in my opinion, is for them to have a worthwhile and useful purpose.