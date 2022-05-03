Stylish Victorian home on the edge of Ilkley Moor

With the cost of living rising, more people have been staying closer to home and swapping homes.

Plus people don’t just swap their house but often their lives too - offering one another’s vehicles and sometimes even gym memberships.

Among the houses available to swap are a Grade-II listed mansion house on the outskirts of Sheffield, an uber-deluxe couples retreat in York, a dream family cottage in Wakefield to a stylish Victorian home on the edge of Ilkley Moor which has been featured in magazines.

Uber delux couples retreat in York

Here are some of the stunning Yorkshire homes you can swap your home with:

Stylish Victorian home on the edge of Ilkley Moor

Five bedrooms, sleeps nine, six bathrooms

If you fancy an escape to Ilkley Moor for a walking holiday or to explore , there’s no need to rough it up when you can swap your home and maybe bring some friends with you too.

Grade II listed mansion house near Peak District

The owner Ann Marie says: ‘Our generously sized Victorian home has plenty of room for lots of guests. We are a family of five (three children, aged seven to 12) and there are many independent shops, there is plenty of space for us all to relax and have friends over or have animated family meals.

“The house was fully renovated seven years ago and has been featured in many magazines through Ann Marie's work as an interior designer.

“We have large five bedrooms (three of which are en suite) and a home office, a generous family dining kitchen with views over the Wharfe Valley, plus two generous reception rooms with remote controlled gas fires, a playroom with a wood-burning stove, and in the basement a gym (with treadmill, squat rack, free weights and kettlebells), a utility room and boot room.

“On the first floor is the master bedroom, which has a super king-size bed, a remote-controlled gas fire and a large bay window looking onto the large, private, south-facing front garden.

“The master ensuite has a large shower, a double sink and a freestanding bath. There are two other large double bedrooms (one of which is an en suite) which overlook the Wharfe Valley, and the family bathroom, which has underfloor heating as well as a separate shower.

“On the top floor, the attic bedroom (ensuite) has a king-sized bed and the other attic bedroom has a single bed but is a large room with lots of space for playing. There is also a home office in the attic, again with views over the valley.

“It's a great house for families or groups, as there is plenty of space and it is on a quiet residential road near Ilkley moor and only a 15 min walk from Ilkley. There is a huge drive with parking for up to eight to 10 cars and a large flat south facing private front garden.

“The back garden has beautiful views of the Wharfe Valley and contains enough kit to fit out a playground- a trampoline, a climbing net, a 5m slide, a set of swings and a playhouse.”

Beautiful Family Cottage in Wakefield

“Ilkley has great independent shops, restaurants and cafes, as well the famous Betty's tea shop, and a monthly independent food market.

“Ilkley Moor is on our doorstep, with plenty of walks to the Cow and Calf, the Twelve Apostles and beyond. The Dalesway starts in Ilkley and is a beautiful walk along the river towards Addingham and beyond.

“The River Wharfe is a great spot for wild swimming and is the first river in England to be designated as a bathing spot. In the summer, Ilkley Lido is a great place to spend an afternoon.”

Reviewer Muriel who stayed in August 2021, said:

“This is a beautiful house, full of interesting items and style and we loved it. It's still very much a family home and their family values shine through from the welcome notes from the children to the numerous family photos.

“It was very clean and they left our house perfect too. Communication with Ann Marie was easy, and she gave us lots of useful local information. Ilkley is a lovely town, lots of independent shops, restaurants and good pubs - what's not to like ? Thanks for a great exchange, happy to recommend you highly to all future exchangers.....”

Six bedrooms, Sleeps 14, four bathrooms

If you want to venture out into South Yorkshire and stay on the outskirts of Sheffield near the Peak District you can enjoy idyllic country walks into the Peaks from the doorstep” in this “lovely, relaxing haven with a rose garden, Victorian glasshouse, herb garden and kid's play area.

The website states: “We have six double bedrooms, including a family room with an additional bed. Four bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and the master bedroom has a log burner.

“The hall’s elevated position allows for great views of the surrounding countryside. There is a beautiful morning room with a real fire, a spacious drawing room with a log burner and the stunning great hall, which is the height of the house, also has a log burner.

“The dining room is oak panelled and there is a new kitchen and breakfast room.

“We have plenty to do for children of all ages all within the house and gardens such as badminton, football, croquet. For indoors, we have a pool, ping pong, air hockey and table football as well as plenty of board games as well as two PlayStations and an Xbox.

“Plenty of space, given lockdown, and easy access for walks, cycling and climbing.”

Reviewer Leonid, who stayed in May 2021, said: “Star place! Large, historic yet modern, and with plenty of outdoor space. Would highly recommend.”

Dreamwood Cottage in Wakefield

Three bedrooms, Sleeps eight, two bathrooms

They say Wakefield is the ‘heart of England’ when it comes to being connected to places, but you needn’t just commute from this up and coming district with the likes of Dreamwood Cottage owners offering their home to swap on the outskirts of the city in Crigglestone.

The website says: “Based in West Yorkshire, five mins from Yorkshire Sculpture Park, 20 minutes from Leeds and one hour from Yorkshire Dales, this home is in the heart of England. With a hot tub, open kitchen, lovely dining room and more - this is the ideal home for families.”

It even has a chill-out summer house but it states it’s for families, not parties.

Reviewer Fiona who stayed in May 2021, said: “An usual house in an usual location. It worked out very well for us as five family members coming together for a weekend of culture at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the Hepworth gallery.

“The house was nicely presented and a bit quirky (original features, lots of stairs, different levels, super outdoor kitchen and hot tub. The weather was great so we used the hot tub and BBQ.

“All in all, a super weekend and it was lovely to get together with my family after so long at home with no holidays. Thanks to Fran for arranging the weekend and won't hesitate to recommend the house to friends who are wanting to do the same cultural visits.”

Uber Deluxe Couples Retreat in York

One bedroom, Sleeps two, one bathroom

For those wanting a romantic break away in the historical centre of York can swap their abode with this luxurious home.

The website says: “Want a home away from home that's sophisticated and beautiful yet offers all the comfort you'd ever need?

“Just on the doorstep of magical York, our home offers the space and convenience of the suburbs within easy reach of an iconic English landmark city. Great Garden and parking are added benefits.”

What is home-swapping?

Love Home Swap has seen an 82 per cent increase in new UK members over the last 12 months (Q1 of 2021 compared to Q1 of 2022) and you can see why people are opting with this money-saving solution to experience luxury at a fraction of the cost.

A home swap is as simple as it sounds. It's where you exchange homes with someone else in order to enjoy a great break - and in the process, you save a lot of money on your holiday costs. You can either directly swap homes (either at the same time on different dates), or you can use Love Home Swap's points system to go where you want when you want.

Here’s why people enjoy home swapping:

- It’s a simple way to save lots of money

- – It really is a cost-effective way to explore the world for both staycations and long-haul travels. Love Home Swap say that the average member saves £2,000 on a 7-night stay by choosing to home swap rather than stay in a holiday rental (an approximate cost reduction of 90% on their travel accommodation costs). Which means you may be able to afford to travel more regularly or at least enjoy a holiday if you’re needing to be frugal.

- The pandemic has helped travellers start a love affair with their own country

And us Yorkshire folk love nothing more than staying in the best region in the UK… Yorkshire of course.

- Home swappers get more space

Home swappers get all the extra benefits that come with staying in a real home. From additional living space through to outdoor features such as large gardens and private swimming pools.

- This makes home swapping a great option for groups and families.

Love Home Swap added that: “unlike hotels, there will be no one passing through the home members are staying in, making it a more Covid-safe option.”

- You get to authentic holiday experiences

Home swapping gives you inside knowledge of a particular destination that you just don’t often from guidebooks alone. Home swap hosts share advice on local restaurants, activities and most importantly, what to avoid, allowing their guests to enjoy an authentic holiday as they immerse themselves in another culture or neighbourhood. Home swapping is simply the best way to get to know an area and experience what it’s really like to live in another fantastic destination.