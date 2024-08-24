That was in 2020 and since then they have transformed the Georgian house into a luxury home and wedding and events venue.

The Kilburns moved to Hotham near North Cave, East Yorkshire, 30 years ago after David was made redundant and had just set up MKM Building Supplies from scratch.

"We would walk through the park and look at the hall and wonder who lived there and wondered what it would be like to live in such an amazing house,” says Linda, who is no stranger to property renovation but on a somewhat smaller scale. "I have to pinch myself now that I actually live there.”They became friends with the owners Stephen and Carolyn Martin, particularly over their shared love of antiques.

Hotham Hall, The Park, Hotham, York, East Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

"I love antiques and so does Stephen and that forged our relationship. He used to invite me round to look at his antiques and show me the house which I loved – I am always nosey about people’s houses.

"We’ve always bought period houses and renovated them – here and in Majorca. When I was looking round I did say to myself ‘I wonder if I am capable of renovating this.’ But I decided even if I had the money I’m not sure I could tackle, it.”

But then Stephen Martin told Linda that he really wanted them to buy Hotham Hall.

"He knew how much we loved it but we said no. He kept on until a few years later he put a handwritten note through our letter box saying the house was going on the market and it was our last chance to buy it and invited us round for a glass of wine to discuss it.” By then MKM had become a massive success and Linda an entrepreneur in her own right. "We went with every intention of letting him down gently. But when we left after a bottle of wine David turned to me and said ‘did we just buy that house’.” And they had, but it is a decision they have never regretted despite the bureaucracy in renovating a grade two* listed property and the pandemic which hit just as they were in the process of buying the hall.

Linda Kilburn is pictured on the grand staircase at Hotham HallPicture: Andrew Crozier – Insight Photography

“Renovating a grade two* listed building is like renovating a grade one listed building. it is a very long and difficult process which can be very frustrating at times when all you want to do is preserve somewhere for future generations,” says Linda. Hotham Hall originally built in 1720 by William Burton, was added to in 1770 and then there was a third Victorian addition.

"They did away with the beautiful symmetrical pavilion and built a massive brick Victorian extension which lost all the symmetry. We have done our best to make it look more Georgian.”

Unlike the previous owners who had lived in Hotham Hall as purely a private house, the Kilburns knew that to maintain a stately home of such grandeur it needed to pay its way.

"With 115 acres of parkland and lakes we knew it could be the perfect place to hold events and we have already had Opera North here and fund-raisers,” says Linda.

Linda and David Kilburn Hotham Hall.Picture: Andrew Crozier – Insight Photography

With the help of a number of different architects and an interior designer, Linda, who says she knows what she wants, set about bringing the dream to fruition.

“The previous owners had done some great renovations but that was 35 years ago and so there was a lot to do to bring it up to date and it all had to be done sympathetically.” The only real structural change was the turn a staircase round to allow access to the Kilburn’s private quarters which are part of the upstairs of the original hall and some of the ‘Victorian quarter’ which they completely renovated to create a luxury home.

She was helped by Rachel Waugh Hotham Hall’s events and marketing Director who worked tirelessly on helping her project manage the whole restoration process and is now busy heading up the launch of the venue on Thursday.

"Rachel and I spent a lot of time visiting antique fairs to buy a lot of the furniture in Hotham Hall. It is predominantly antiques but I do like the juxtaposition of mixing antiques with some contemporary pieces, especially art.

The dining room at Hotham Hall, The Park, Hotham, York, East Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

“At Hotham Hall, we believe in the power of community and the ripple effect of supporting local businesses. Our developments not only aim to enhance the guest experience but also to contribute significantly to the local economy, partnering with local suppliers from audio engineers to wedding planners.”

Linda worked closely with Sarah Woods of Woods of Harrogate creating stunning soft furnishings and Sarah Jarman.

"She is not only a wonderful artist and gilder in her own right but manages to extend the already great skills of our painting and decorating team to do some of the special effects we needed in the hall,” says Linda who used D&D Decorators from Hull.

The joinery work was carried out by Grindale Woodworks, from Bridlington. “They have been amazing in the way they have supported us with outstanding joinery works, using their creative flair and attention to detail for period properties. Special mention for Albert who runs the team. We also had some wonderful individual craftspeople working on the project such as amazing stonemasons who have practically rebuilt some external walls and great cabinet makers who have repaired all the many windows or replaced when repair wasn’t possible.”

Kit Peel Gardens based in North Yorkshire, working across the UK landscaped the stunning gardens.

Plans have been submitted for a Japanese spa on stilts and to convert the stable block into a bigger events space and nine more five star luxury suites bringing the total to 14 andfor a members club, complete with a restaurant, bar, and private dining facilities.