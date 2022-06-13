Inside the role of a rare countryside ranger to patrol Yorkshire's stunning reservoir settings

But with more visitors comes a need for “boots on the ground”, Yorkshire Water has said, as it looks to bring in countryside rangers to care for its sites.

This is a rare post - to be the “smiling, welcoming face” for visitors and dog walkers to some of Yorkshire’s greenest landscapes, but also to serve as a reminder of the dangers of reservoir swimming and fires.

Alastair Harvey is lead countryside and woodland advisor for Yorkshire Water. He said these are unique places.

Fewston and Swinsty reservoir. Image: Yorkshire Water

“A lot of people see the reservoirs as natural landscapes, but they are all man-made,” he said. “Some, built to keep water flowing, others for drinking water. They are some of the region’s most picturesque locations.

“Our sites have always been popular. In the lockdown period, it became almost over burdened. If a fire broke out in a wood, it could potentially take a reservoir out of supply.

“We’ve realised we need boots on the ground,” he added. “To have that on site presence, to deliver that safety message and education, and to engage with visitors.

“We want people to come and enjoy our sites. The vast majority do that sensibly. We have a small minority who don’t.”

Fewston and Swinsty reservoirs. Image: Yorkshire Water

Yorkshire Water’s reservoir settings stretch from Cod Beck in the North York Moors to Redmires south of Sheffield, with Langsett, Scammonden, and Fewston among its group.

The utility company is now recruiting a lead ranger, whose role will be to oversee a team of nine - three for each of its North, South and Western districts.

In the past, it’s had a more “passive” approach, said Mr Harvey, with a very small team looking after all sites and contractors and agreements to cut grass and pick up litter.

Langset Reservoir. Image: Yorkshire Water

This will be the first time it employs in-house rangers, checking fences, gates and car parks, while keeping an eye out for storm damage and litter. They are to be the “friendly face of Yorkshire Water”, promoting access, conservation and the countryside. There is also a serious side to engagement, added Mr Harvey.

Engagement

He said: “Unfortunately we have a lot of swimming in our reservoirs, though there is signage to warn of the dangers.

“A sign can tell you not to do something, but if it’s a person telling you, that message is more likely to be received. The rangers can be there to deliver that.

Widdop reservoir. Image: Yorkshire Water

“That ‘boots on the ground’ is something we need, as more people enjoy the countryside, and more pressure is brought to these sites.

“The Countryside Code has been around a long time, but it’s sometimes forgotten or not always followed. It’s about enjoying your visit, but doing it respectfully to the site.”

A trial for parking charges at four reservoir sites was announced by Yorkshire Water last week, which would contribute towards costs.

As well as supporting a rangers team it would drive funds for investment, Mr Harvey said, conservation and perhaps new facilities, with prices from £1 for an hour to £30 for an annual pass. Planning permission is to be sought for meters at Fewston, Swinsty, Thruscross and Langsett for the trial.

