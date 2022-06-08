Yorkshire Water to start charging visitors to park at reservoirs including Fewston and Swinsty

Planning permission will be sought for the parking meters this month and, if approved, will be installed for a trial period later this year at Fewston, Swinsty and Thruscross in North Yorkshire and Langsett in South Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Water say that income raised through parking tariffs will be reinvested across Yorkshire Water’s sites to deliver nature conservation, countryside management and improvement of facilities at reservoir sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges will also contribute towards the first ever in-house Yorkshire Water ranger team, which will include nine area rangers to undertake maintenance and tackle anti-social behaviour which poses a threat to people, wildlife and the environment.

Fewston Reservoir near Harrogate

Prices start at £1 for an hour and an annual pass - ideal for dog walkers - is £30.

Lead countryside advisor Alastair Harvey said: “We know how important our sites are to local communities and visitors alike. We have thought long and hard about the way people use our sites before implementing this trial, as well as considering approaches at similar sites around the country. We believe a small parking fee and increased security will help to dissuade anti-social behaviour, such as fly-tipping, at our sites but also have a long-term positive impact in terms of the projects we can deliver in the future.

“Our brand-new, in-house ranger team will be supported as a direct result of introducing these charges and we have a wide range of exciting conservation, community and facilities enhancements lined up for the future.

“We are collaborating with local authorities and local stakeholders to ensure the introduction of these tariffs causes minimal disruption and we will be working hard to ensure all our visitors are aware of the charges before they arrive at our sites.”

Proposed tariffs are:-

1 hour - £1

2 hours - £2

6 hours - £3

All day - £5

Annual pass - £30