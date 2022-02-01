‘Jane Hair’ play reimagines Brontes as modern day hairdressers - and Anne is a political blogger

In Jane Hair: The Brontes Restyled, Emily is a slam poet, Anne a political blogger, while oldest sister Charlotte has just sold a script to Netflix.

The action unfolds late at night in the salon as the sisters clash over media interest in their work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour, which takes place in March, includes a matinee performance in the original workplace of the three sisters; Haworth Old School Hall, just across the cobbles from the Parsonage.

'Jane Hair' is set to entertain audiences around Yorkshire

Dates in Bradford, Sheffield, Halifax, York, Hull, Leeds, Doncaster, and Barnsley are also on the tour schedule.

The lively interpretation of three local, literary superstars aims by Buglight Theatre aims to introduce new audiences to the sisters and their work.

Co-writer Kat Rose Martin from Bierley explains ‘Jane Hair is a chance to get to know the sisters as individuals, even if you’ve never read their books you can still be inspired by their story.’

The literary sisters reimagined [Image: Ant Robling]

Co-writer Kirsty Smith grew up in Bronte country, and was inspired by the sisters’ work ethos.

“[I was] surrounded by the sisters' faces on tea towels and postcards, but it’s easy to forget how much determination, hard work and energy was required to earn their place in the literary world,’” she said.

The creative team behind the production is Yorkshire through-and-through with producer and Charlotte actor Keeley Lane from Doncaster, and Director Chantell Walker from Sheffield.

‘We are really excited to have assembled a majority female creative team on Jane Hair and feel that it is very fitting with the piece. It was important to us that we were able to represent brilliant Yorkshire women with a brilliant team from Yorkshire,’ the team stated.