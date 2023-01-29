A group of archaeologists are to begin surveying a Yorkshire village after evidence emerged that a Neolithic henge may be hidden beneath modern buildings.

Aerial drone surveys revealed a large circular depression in Kirk Hammerton, near Harrogate, and the landowner has now given permission for further investigations to take place.

Tony Hunt, who runs YAA Mapping and whose images suggested the existence of a prehistoric monument, believes it could be one of Yorkshire’s ‘Great Henges’ – earthwork temples built around 4,500 years ago.

Ten have already been discovered in the region, including Thornborough, Sinderby and Nunwick – all of similar size and construction. They tended to be built near water sources, and the River Nidd passes close to Kirk Hammerton.

Church Street, the historic centre of Kirk Hammerton

Mr Hunt’s mapping techniques suggest that the site of the henge could be beneath the village centre, people’s gardens and St John the Baptist Church. He will now lead an investigation alongside archaeologist Jon Kenney, who runs the Greater York Community Archaeology Project, and members of the public have been invited to take part.

Mr Hunt said: “We will work to establish whether the feature is indeed a henge, or some other archaeological feature or nothing at all. It is intended that the team will involve the public in a community-led project with the Kirk Hammerton History Group.

“Should any members of the public wish to get involved in the forthcoming investigation they can contact me at [email protected]”

Kirk Hammerton’s church, St John the Baptist, is Anglo-Saxon in origin with remains from the ninth century, and a Roman road also passed through the village, which is mentioned in the Domesday Book.

St John the Baptist Church is Anglo-Saxon in origin, but could have been built over an even older monument