Le Creuset: Inside the biggest ever Factory to Table sale as fans descend on Harrogate

Vast crowds of Le Creuset fans have descended on Harrogate for the North's first ever factory sale and for the wild phenomena of unboxing the world-famous Mystery Boxes.

This is brand-topia, with avid VIP ticket holders unwrapping their coveted hoards to gasps and squeals of delight in the car park of the Great Yorkshire Events Centre.

The French company, launched in 1925, is beloved worldwide and much sought-after in certain circles for its high-end luxury cookware which comes in a rainbow of shades.

Harrogate is hosting a two-day Factory to Table sale - the first of its kind in the UK and the biggest ever sale with promise of prices cut by up to 60 per cent - or even more.

Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Events Centre is hosting a two-day Le Creuset Factory to Table sale.

Some people have driven all night to get here. One slept in the car overnight. Another flew in all the way from America.

Lee Tibbit is commercial director. He said: "This is our first-ever Factory to Table sale. The vision was to bring people together to find amazing pieces.

"There is a lot of excitement - there's a lot of very happy people here," he added. "It's a real treasure hunt, we want people to walk away delighted."

The crowds came early, with queues stretching across the car park even at 8.30am. By 9.05am, the first Mystery Box buyer had made their way through.

Jack Thompson, from Crossgates in Leeds, is an avid collector.

These special boxes, available only to sold-out VIP ticketholders who meet a minimum spend, cost £50 but contain goods worth over £500.

There is also promise of at least one piece of Enamelled Cast Iron cookware. This is the prize; the best treasure, the top trumps of coveted kitchenware.

Chloe, Megan and Amber Lewis have three boxes to unwrap on camera in the car park. They have come all the way from Surrey just from this.

And it's a winner - the first Mystery Box they open has a seemingly endless array of pieces in a timeless matte black satin.

Le Creuset has promised its biggest ever sale.

"It's so pretty," they gasp. "There's so much in there - it just keeps going."

Le Creuset confirmed this weekend's sale covers all categories, and is the biggest it has ever hosted. Some items are half price or more, with mugs from as little as £7. In one corner, a cast iron stoneware set is reduced from £428 to £99.

Some 5,000 people are expected over the two days in Harrogate, with tickets from £10 still on sale for Sunday.

Last year, with a sneak peak at a Warehouse Sale, thousands of people had descended on a warehouse in Andover and with queues that stretched for hours.

This time, organisers set up a ticketed system with time slots, to manage demand. Still the queues wind their way around the events centre, in an almost endless circle.

Jack Thompson, from Crossgates in Leeds, is an avid collector. He estimates he already has between £20,000 or £30,000 worth of Le Creuset at home. For this sale, he came prepared. Studied pictures online beforehand, to know what to buy. Now he has two trolleys full.

"It's bargains," he said. "I love bargains, and I love the brand. This is just a fraction of what I've got at home."

The 24-year-old has bought pieces from all over the world; Canada, America, Asia, and has been collecting for the past five years.

"They are quality pieces, and I love the fun-ness of it," he said. "And it's the people you meet - we have friends here we met at the Andover sale."

Phelim Carville from Pudsey has brought his daughters, but lost them somewhere. Occasionally they return, to pile more things in his trolley.

He comes away with three casserole pans, and six dining sets in different shades.

"It's the first time we've come to something like this," he said. "It is good quality."

Faye Dumper and James Hampson, from Stourbridge near Birmingham, are first time buyers about to set up their own home. They set their sights on a balti dish, in pink, and managed to secure a casserole dish in the shade rhone.

"It's exciting," they said. "We've got what we wanted, and a little bit more."

And Carl Kibens, who drove three-and-a-half hours from Bedfordshire to be here. He set off at 5am and has purchased pans, mugs, and a limited edition dog bowl in pink. He doesn't have a dog yet, but is in negotiations. He wants a sausage dog; his wife would prefer a King Charles spaniel.