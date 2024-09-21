There is a power in writing, to inspire and create, and to carve whole worlds filled with drama, as the Brontë sisters did.

Now, with this weekend's Brontë Festival of Women’s Writing, major names in children's literature are to descend on Haworth.

There's former children's laureate Dame Jacqueline Wilson, bestseller Bea Fitzgerald, along with Liz Flanagan as creator of the Wildsmith fantasy series.

This 13th annual festival runs at a number of settings and hosted by the Brontë Parsonage Museum, with meetings for writers and readers and children's events.

Jacqueline Wilson

And along with 'in conversation' events with major-name authors, there are workshops for all ages, tapping into people's childhood, nostalgia and, of course, the Brontës themselves.

Liz Flanagan, from Hebden Bridge, is author of the much-loved Wildsmith series. The Brontës brought wonderful stories to the world, she said, to show that imagination is not bound by the circumstances of life.

"To me, they are deeply inspirational, in their ambition and range and breathtaking skill," she said. "It’s vital to create for the next generation and I’m so proud to work in this area of children’s literature. I know from my own childhood reading how transformative and important books were for me."

To a keen reader there are adventures just waiting in the pages of every new novel, and now there are to be talks and workshops for those looking to craft their own stories.

Liz Flanagan by Matt Radcliffe

Literary agent Clare Wallace, of Darley Anderson, will share tips while author Lucy Mangan celebrates stories that shaped her childhood in her memoir Bookworm.

Rachel Dodds of Seven Stories will discuss the role that women such as the Brontës have in inspiring writers over the last century, while English teacher Carol Atherton explores books taught in school. Then, there are to be poetry workshops, before a panel shares their own writing and influences.

And Dame Jacqueline Wilson herself, a children's literature legend, will discuss her career and share her story Star of the Show.

A free festival, Words on the Street, runs alongside the main programme with chalk art, storybook witches, poetry trails and activities with museum Storyteller in Residence Sophia Hatfield in the meadow behind the museum, bringing words to life for the whole family.

Clare Wallace.

Ms Flanagan said that through their words, women can achieve just about anything, while a huge array of books are needed to build reading habits that last.

"I believe that stories feed the mind, just as food nourishes the physical body," she said. "We need good quality stories for all kinds of different reasons: for fun and comfort, to make us laugh and give us escape, to educate and inform about the world and lives different from our own.”