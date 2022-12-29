Malham Cove and Gordale Scar have been named one of the best winter hiking routes to help blow away the cobwebs this festive season.

New data, indexed against Trip Advisor ratings, All Trails and the chances of rain, has outlined what may be some of the UK's top winter walks.

Arthur's Seat in Scotland ranked highest in the ratings, while Yorkshire's only entry comes with a warning to wrap up warm.

Eoin Keenan is co-founder of wellness brand Goodrays, which carried out the research. He said: "Any physical activity can be good to enhance wellbeing. Walking has been known to help relieve stress which can be good at Christmas to get back to basics and reset in the midst of such a busy time.

“Walks are also a great way to get out with family and friends this festive season.

" Whether you’re one for a Boxing Day trip to walk off the Christmas dinner, or like to start your year off with a big hike on New Year’s Day. Enjoying the outdoors with your loved ones this winter is one of the best ways to boost your morale this Christmas.”

A winter walk is a popular British tradition through the festive period and in particular between Christmas and New Year's Day, shaking off the slumber of too much food and television.

Nationally, Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh took top spot, followed by the Box Hill Circular in the Surrey Hills.

Also on the list are walks in the Peak District National Park, the Cave Hill Circular in Northern Ireland, and the Pen y Fan and Corn Du Circular in Wales.

Arthur's Seat, at 2.42 miles, takes in the Scottish hills over Edinburgh with a clear panoramic view over the capital on a clear day. In the second spot, The Box Hill Circular route in Surrey is named the best in England, covering an eight-mile route taking in Broadwood’s Tower and Mickleham village.

In contrast, the route surrounding Malham Cove and Gordale Scar was dubbed likely to be the coldest in England over the Christmas period.

Three Scottish hike locations, The Quiraing Circuit, The Old Man of Storr Walk and Fairy Pools were found to be the most likely to be wet - with a 67 per cent chance of rain.