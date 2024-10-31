York’s Mansion House is set for a £1.2m refurbishment which is due to finish 300 years after work first began on its construction.

The works, which are due to take nine months with an aim to finish them by Yorkshire Day next August, are set to include essential maintenance, roof repairs and redecorating.

York Council communities lead Pauline Sutchfield said the works would help conserve one of the city’s most significant assets which is also the official seat of its lord mayor.

York’s Lord Mayor Coun Margaret Wells said other historic buildings including Bootham’s Registry Office and the Medieval Barley Hall would host ceremonies and events while the Mansion House is closed.

York Mansion House Manager and Curator Richard Pollitt with Moggy Mortis, the body of a dead cat found during previous renovations

It comes as Mansion House Manager and Curator Richard Pollitt took reporters on a tour of the building ahead of its closure for refurbishments from Sunday, November 10.

Items on display in the building include a 24-carat gold cup named for King Charles II and china bearing the names of historic York municipal wards.

They also include a box of Rowntrees chocolate made in York in 1914 as a Christmas gift for soldiers fighting in the First World War.

The box of chocolate is on display in a bureau in a drawing room which is still used by the lord mayor to receive visitors to Mansion House.

The Banqueting Hall in York's Mansion House.

Mr Pollitt said previous renovations from 2015 to 2017 had also uncovered previously unknown items in the building.

They included the body of a cat that was placed within the structure of the building along with hazelnut shells when it was constructed as a traditional protection offering.

A woman’s shoe was also found and is thought to have been put there in line with similar traditions when the building was constructed between 1725 and 1732.

The contents of Mansion House are set to be stored following its close in November with the help of students who will be given experience in building conservation work.

The doorway and balcony in the Banqueting Hall in York's Mansion House.

Refurbishments overseen by heritage specialists Buttress Architects are then set to begin in early 2025.

Works are set to include repairing wear and tear to the building including trying to prevent its historic roof from deteriorating further.

A new lift is also set to be fitted to improve accessiblity and some of its rooms are also due to be redecorated.

It is hoped that the building will reopen in time for Yorkshire Day on Friday, August 1 next year.

Mansion House has been open to the public since 2018.

Council Housing and Communities Director Ms Sutchfield said the works aimed to keep the building open and operating for another 300 years.

The director said: “For hundreds of years the Mansion House has hosted some of the most important and significant events in the city and, once these improvements are made, the House will continue to play that role for decades to come.”

Lord Mayor Coun Wells said she was pleased that the works were being done but acknowledged it would be a big job.

