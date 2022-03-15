Mastermind presenter, Clive Myrie, presented the third semi-final of the classic TV quiz, where contestants sit in the black chair and answer questions on a category of their choice under timed conditions to win a place in the grand final.
The specialist subjects are the X-Files, the history of York Minster, England at the Cricket World Cup and the Brooklyn Bridge.
Solicitor and editor, Eleanor Ayres, was challenged on the history of York Minster and impressively answered 11 questions correctly out of 14.
You can catch up on the latest episode on BBC iPlayer.
Can you answer these Mastermind questions?
Questions
Question 1
The development of York Minster began in 627 with the baptism of which local king, who then ordered a stone church built on the site?
Question 2
Archbishop Thomas who rebuilt the Minster after it was destroyed in the 11th century had previously served as the treasurer of which cathedral in northern France?
Question 3
What name, the French word for greyness, is given to the type of glass that’s a feature of the 13th century five sisters window in the north transept?
Question 4
In the 1990s, which sculptor devised the new creation freeze that was added to the arch around the great west door?
Question 5
Which part of the Minster, known for its fine carvings was used by King Edward I as a venue for his parliament in 1297?
Question 6
In 1407, King Henry IIII sent which mason from London to take over repairs to the central tower part of which had collapsed?
Question 7
What name has been given to the 1000 year old carved elephant tusk, a relic of the Viking age that’s displayed in the undercroft?
Question 8
In 1632, which London-based builder was commissioned to construct a new organ that one observer later described as a ‘most excellent large plump lusty full speaking organ?
Question 9
On display in the undercroft is the rosary said to have belonged to which Elizabethan Catholic who was executed as a traitor in 1586?
Question 10
When the Minster was set ablaze in 1829 by the tanner Jonathan Martin, what was the name of the choir boy who raised the alarm after slipping on ice falling onto his back and spotting smoke?
Question 11
What’s the name of the huge bell which strikes the hour and was first installed in the Minster’s northwest tower in 1845 and recast in 1927?
Question 12
Which politician, who twice served as British Prime Minister in the 18th century, is buried within the Minster?
Question 13
During the reconstruction of the Minster in the 13th century, which aristocrat granted access to his quarry at Tadcaster for as often as they shall have occasion to repair, rebuild or enlarge the said church?
Question 14
In 1328, the Minster was the venue for the marriage of which king of England to Philippa of Hanoi?
Scroll down for the answers…
Answers
Question 1
Edwin
Question 2
Bayeux
Question 3
Grise
Question 4
Rory Young
Question 5
Chapter House
Question 6
William of Colchester
Question 7
Horn of Ulf
Question 8
Robert Dallam
Question 9
Babington
Question 10
Robert Swinbank
Question 11
Great Peter
Question 12
Charles Watson-Wentworth, 2nd Marquess of Rockingham
Question 13
Vavasour
Question 14
Edward III