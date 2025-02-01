Meet the man capturing Yorkshire's mills as they are given a new lease of life

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the north of England mills dominate skylines and define communities. Mills are as an important a part of our national heritage as churches, cathedrals and country houses.

They were responsible for placemaking in the towns and cities of Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire, and are still a familiar and prominent part of the landscape of many towns.

Oats Royd Mill, Luddenden

Local people often have an emotional bond to mills as nostalgic connections to their childhood, places where members of their family once worked and monuments to long gone industries and trades.

Although once the foundation of the industrial revolution sadly hundreds of textile mills now sit derelict and forgotten.

There are more than 650 mills in these counties which are empty or underused, and under threat. But there are many examples of mills being renovated and repurposed for a variety of uses by inspiring people and organisations.

However, mill buildings can adapt to changing times and economic circumstances. With imagination mills can be renovated and re-born accommodating unforeseen uses.

Old Town mill near Hebden Bridge

Mills Transformed is a project documenting mill buildings which have been renovated and repurposed.

Over the last three years Neil Horsley, a local photographer, has been documenting the repurposing of derelict textile mills, by inspiring people, who have found creative new uses for such buildings.

This involved visiting, photographing and interviewing mill renovators at 33 mill conversion across the north of England – amazing success stories of how large-scale mill complexes have, against all odds, been renovated to accommodate a wide range of uses such as housing, business workspace, artist studios, galleries, colleges, café restaurants, a classic car workshop, retail outlets, music venues and even the longest bar in Britain - many by individual or couples.

As well as a number of exhibitions Horsley’s research and photographs have been turned into a stunning coffee table book just published.

Amateur photographer Neil Horsley picture at Salts Mill photographed for the Yorkshire Post Magazine by Tony Johnson

But it is a book as much about the people who have taken on the daunting task of renovating and repurposing the mills, than it is the buildings themselves.

"The one thing in common I have found from the people I have interviewed is the feeling that they are just custodians of these important buildings, giving them a new lease of life yes, but also future proofing them for the next generation,” says Horsley a member of the Bingley Photographic Society.

“Also what comes across in many cases is that they become so passionate about the mills they are renovating financial sense seems to go out of the window.”

One such person featured in the book is Charles Moran who left school at the age of 15 without any qualifications to become panel beater.

He subsequently became founder of the world's fourth largest explosives demotion company – Yorkshire-based Controlled Demolition Group.

After selling the business he decided rather than knocking things down he would turn his attention instead to restoring Woodhouse Mill in Todmorden – a local eye-sore that had been badly damaged by fire in the 1990s.

The Grade II-listed building as on the at risk register and Moran bought it for around £30,000 in 2001 and set about turning it into 20 contemporary apartments.

Ponden Mill near Stanbury was built in 1791, is one of the earliest and best examples of a cotton mill in Yorkshire.

It was bought in 1973 by Barry Brookfield who turned it into a factory shop, cafe and visitor attraction but with the demise of the Ponden Mill retail chain the mill was close in 2008 and within weeks it was was vandalised and remained derelict for six years until it was bought by Barbara and Richard Trainer – an archeologist from San Francisco.

They painstakingly regenerated the mill to create an events space – which has hosted more than 90 weddings – bespoke accommodation, cafe, bar and camp site including an old gypsy caravan and created the ‘Falling Water’ cabin which has recently featured in George C Clarke’s Amazing Spaces television series.

One of Horsley’s favourite restorations is at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley which was founded in 1829 by a group of wavers and grew to be one of the most important fine worsted employing 900 local people. But the mill closed in 2008 when the manufacture of worsted cloth ended.

William and John Gaunt - sixth generation family owners – set out to find new uses for the mill which would create local employment while protecting its heritage.

The result is the single largest creative hub in the Leeds conurbation with gallery and workshops, artists studios, cafe, bar and shops.

“John told me that the regeneration of Sunny Bank Mills is rooted in the community and heritage of Yorkshire’s wool industry,” says Horsley. “They feel a sense of responsibly to maintain the mill for future generations.”

During his research he says he was surprised to discover that the regeneration of mills is nothing particularly new and their use often changed.

But Mills Transformed isn’t just a record of the Mills that have been restored it draws conclusions as to what can be done to save the hundreds of mills in the North that have not yet been restored and the part that local authorities could play in stopping them becoming derelict and being lost forever.

Mills Transformed by Neil Horsley is published by John Hudson Publishing £30.

For more information on Neil’s project visit mills-transformed.com