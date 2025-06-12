Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst textile artist Laura Nathan knew she was the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, not once did she hear directly from her grandma or grandpa about the loss and trauma they experienced with the genocide of European Jews in the Second World War.

“I always found that quite hard that there was such a big part of my history that I didn’t really know about properly,” she says. Now, she understands how common that silence was. Laura has been part of a creative arts residency programme at Huddersfield’s Holocaust Centre North. The scheme has seen artists create new work in response to the centre’s archival collections, survivor testimonies, and objects bequeathed by 150 Holocaust survivors and their families who made new lives in the North of England.

"During the residency, I was able to listen to (testimony from) survivors, their children and their grandchildren and there’s so much commentary about how they didn’t know about their family stories or it was too difficult to hear about it,” Laura says. “It helped me realise that’s actually quite a common thing for people to have not wanted to talk about what happened.”

Laura’s grandma came to the UK from Germany in 1939, as a refugee through the Kindertransport scheme, set up to rescue predominantly Jewish children from Nazi-occupied territories. Her Polish-born grandpa moved to the UK in 1945, after time in a ghetto and several concentration camps. He was the only member of his family – and village – to survive.

Knowing their stories sparked Laura’s interest in the Memorial Gestures residency at the Holocaust Centre North, housed at the University of Huddersfield. Over the past three years, fourteen artists have taken part, taking the opportunity to reflect on Holocaust commemoration through artistic and creative practice, and immersing themselves fully in Holocaust history through the centre’s collection and by talking to survivors, their families and specialist historians and archivists.

The result is an intimate body of work, incorporating mediums including textile, video, writing, photography, and ceramics. For the first time, it is being exhibited in a group art show called Memorial Gestures at Sunny Bank Mills in Leeds. Featured works include large-scale woven blankets by textile artist Laura Fisher that reproduce in detail family messages from the Holocaust, whilst artist Matt Smith’s ceramic tiles and photographic collages bring attention to the marginalised subject of LGBT+ experiences of the Holocaust.

In her work, Manchester-based Laura Nathan explores the experiences of Jewish mill workers in Yorkshire, reflecting on familial trauma and migration. She was inspired by the story of Margaret and Joseph Kagan, who went into hiding during the war, and later created new lives in the UK, where they started their own business Kagan Textiles in West Yorkshire and Joseph patented a new cloth called Gannex designed to keep the wearer both dry and warm.

“I was interested in the connection with the textile industry and the way it supported people who had survived the Holocaust and had come to make a new life in West Yorkshire,” Laura explains. “A lot of people who experienced partition between India and Pakistan had also come over to the textile mills in West Yorkshire as well. So it was really interesting to be able to look at Holocaust survivors and also South Asian migrants and how they attempted to rebuild their lives through textiles.”

Laura’s project saw her unravel a Gannex coat down to its bare threads whilst listening to testimonies from people who worked in the local textile industry. Once she had untangled all the threads, she tried to re-weave a section of the coat. “It was really hard to do as the threads kept breaking and they were knotted,” she says, drawing parallels with the fragility of people rebuilding their lives in the UK after Holocaust traumas. One June 25, she will be doing an in-conversation event at Sunny Bank Mills, reflecting on how these actions helped her process the experiences of others, whilst gaining insight into her own family’s story.

Artists were drawn to participate in the residency through personal connections to the Holocaust, ongoing research in the subject, or from their own lived and familial experiences of oppression, discrimination, loss, hope and migration. Sheffield artist Maud Haya-Baviera draws parallels in her final pieces between her own family history as political refugees and letters held at Holocaust Centre North written by the Mendel family and conveying a desperation to leave a country where they felt endangered.

Visual artist Maud, who is a lecturer in photography at Sheffield Hallam University, has produced four pieces for the exhibition including a sculpture and three videos, one of which was filmed on the site of a former concentration camp in France, where her grandfather was last interned during the Second World War.

"The work that I've developed is very much about trauma and the difficulties in understanding the trauma of others,” Maud says. “The impossibility perhaps of understanding the trauma of others, while being deeply emotionally engaged with it…I really hope that the exhibition will further engagement with traumatic events, with wars, and I think it's particularly important that we do this in relation to the world that we live in now…the Holocaust is a very specific part of our human history but sadly wars and conflict aren't. I really think we need to reflect on the trauma of wars and conflict in general, how it is affecting people and how it is affecting people for generations and generations.”

The Memorial Gestures exhibition has been curated by Holocaust Centre North’s Paula Kolar with funding from The Ernest Hecht Charitable Foundation, Arts Council England, The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and the Henry Moore Foundation. Centre director Alessandro Bucci says it “contributes to an ongoing and vital conversation about the role of memory in the present day – how we might keep it alive, resonant, and relevant for generations to come”.

Paula adds: “At Holocaust Centre North, we aim to humanise a history that contains what most of us can scarcely imagine — from unbearable loss, pain, and cruelty to courageous survival — through the preservation of personal testimonies and documents. The artists have responded to these complex and often unfathomable narratives...At the heart of this exhibition are questions of representation and responsibility. In the face of a global rise in authoritarian and right-wing ideologies, antisemitism, ethnic and religious conflict, and mass migration, I believe it is vital that we ask ourselves not only what we remember and how — but also to what end. In doing so, we build greater resilience against dehumanisation and create space for a culture of solidarity.”