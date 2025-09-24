A gatehouse in York’s city walls could house an art gallery and shop if plans lodged with the council get the go ahead.

A gallery exhibiting the work of local and regional artists and a shop offering printing demonstrations would open in Micklegate Bar if City of York Council approves the application.

Plans for the Grade I-listed structure also include a space to host workshops, talks and community events and sales of locally-produced art, prints and heritage products.

The application submitted by Andrew Winn stated the plans would help to sustain the building’s cultural value and continue its contribution to York’s heritage offer.

Micklegate Bar, in Micklegate, York.

Proposals for the structure come after it was put up for lease in July, along with Monks Bar in Goodramgate.

Micklegate Bar, which was built in the mid-14th Century and has served as the traditional ceremonial entrance for monarchs visiting York, was on the market for £4,000-a-year.

It previously housed the City Walls Experience which closed in 2024 and the Henry VII Experience which closed in 2020 following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both attractions were run by York Archaeology, the operator of Jorvik and the Barley Hall.

Plans stated that there would be no structural changes made to the inside of the building and all alterations would be reversible.

Existing fixtures and fittings are also set to display elements of the gallery and free-standing furniture would also be used.

Digital interpretations of exhibitions of art from local and regional artists are set to be available online along with printing demonstrations.

The application stated the sale of locally produced works would support York’s economy and workshops and demonstrations would strengthen the city’s reputation for heritage and the creative industries.

The plans stated: “The proposed change of use of Micklegate Bar to an art gallery and shop represents a sensitive, sustainable and heritage-led reuse of this nationally significant structure.