Mrs Beightons Traditional Sweet Shop in Haworth was founded by Mrs Beightons in 1973 and prior to it being a sweet shop, the building used to be a chemist and post office.

In 2010, Mrs Beightons retired and passed it over to a couple who ran it for 14 years until April 2024 when Thomas Heys, from Lancashire, took over as owner.

On average around 1,500 customers visit the shop every week - they are hit with a wave of nostalgia when they walk in and it often gets compared to the shop in the Willy Wonka film.

Tom Heys who took over the traditional sweet shop Mrs Beighton's on Main Street, Haworth 18 months ago. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“People come for the nostalgia of it because we are a traditional sweet shop,” Mr Heys said.

“Around 1,500 people come into the shop a week. It’s very similar to the shop in the Willy Wonka film.

“When people come into the shop, especially British customers, it takes them back to their childhood, the memories and that’s why we have all the retro sweets. That’s one of the lovely things about the shop, everybody’s face lights up.

“Haworth is a huge tourist area. The business is busy from March through to December, with January and February being our quieter months.

A staff member sorting out sweets at Mrs Beightons. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“During the April school holidays it’s very busy, we have the 1940s Weekend and the Steampunk Weekend.

“It’s a very very busy shop, it just gets absolutely rammed. We have five or six staff serving.

“There are a lot of tourists from America, Australia, South Africa, especially Japan, China and various other places all over the world [that visit].”

The shop serves a variety of retro sweets that span decades.

Tom Heys at Mrs Beighton's on Main Street, Haworth. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“We have 500 varieties of sweets,” Mr Heys said.

“The range includes more than 50 types of liquorice, 50 types of chocolate, 10 fruity flavours of Bon Bons, retro childhood favourites, like the proper Midget Gems with liquorice in them, Sherbet Lemons, and Pear Drops.

“We also have some very old sweets that come from the 1940s like Fairy Satins, Toasted Teacakes, sweet toffee.

“A lot of the traditional British sweets are still made in the UK, mainly in Yorkshire and Lancashire.”

The jars of sweets. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Mr Heys said that they also sell sweets that cater to dietary concerns as well as nostalgic gift items and an American range.

“We have adapted to modern dietary concerns, so we have a sugar-free range, gluten-free, gelatin-free and vegan options, so we’ve expanded on that,” he said.

“We do also offer nostalgic gift items such as tins, hamper-style gifts, which obviously appeal to the visitors and tourists.

“We have a full American section where we import American sweets with unusual flavours of Pringles, some of the classic boxes that you get in America.

“We do seasonal products as well; currently we’re in our Halloween section so everything is fully stocked and decorated.