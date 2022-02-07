Mystery over future of historic Yorkshire pub despite buyout by Ossett Brewery

The Bingley Arms at Horbury Bridge was the focus of a petition in 2019 to save the business after it was ditched by a major brewery company.

Drinkers breathed a sigh of relief when Ossett Brewery stepped in to buy the pub, but it remains no closer to re-opening with the building still boarded up and falling into disrepair.

One resident said the pandemic may have delayed progress, but said many were beginning to question whether the pub will ever serve again.

The Bingley Arms is in a terrible state.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: "The feeling is that people appreciate Covid has been a blocker to refurbishment, but it’s now an eyesore and also it’s been over two years.

"Some residents said Covid could have been the right time to sort it out some ready for when the world reopens.

"It’s a popular pub being river side and an old historical building with loads of potential.

"Folk want it open, but it just looks like a dump. Frustration is rising now about the building."

After approaching Ossett Brewery about the future of the pub, owner Jamie Lawson hinted at a re-opening, but nothing more.

Direct questions over whether the pub will open, and if so, when, were not answered by Mr Lawson, who only said: "The local community can rest assured that Ossett doesn’t buy pub buildings for any other purpose than to operate as a pub."

The Bridge Road pub was built in 1822 and is sandwiched between The River Calder and the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal.

It is also a Grade II-listed building.

Campaigners had previously hoped to protect its future further by securing the pub as an asset of community value (ACV), to keep it as a pub for at least another five years.

It was previously run by the Heineken-owned pub chain, Star Pubs & Bars.

After Ossett brewery announced their takeover in June 2019, the owners said they had planned to re-open the pub in 2020 after an "extensive refurbishment".