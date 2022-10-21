Now, his children Rosie and Jim are to sign a new book at the house and surgery where their father lived and worked, and where he penned his stories as James Herriot.

The Wonderful World of James Herriot features insights from Wright's children, alongside a classic collection of charming stories from the rural Dales.

Set in an era before modern medicines and machinery, the stories feature a cast of characters that have grown to be beloved worldwide.

Rosie Page and Jim Wight with the Grand Central train, James Herriot, at Kings Cross. Picture by Dawn McNamara

Ian Ashton, managing director of visitor attraction The World of James Herriot, said: "Rosie and Jim’s insights add authenticity to the many tales of the animals and people which are at the heart of Herriot’s stories. There’s never a dull moment in Herriot’s company, whether he’s becoming pen pals with Tricki Woo the spoilt Pekingese, dodging a raging bull on a risky artificial insemination assignment, or the inevitable trials and tribulations of lambing season, Rosie and Jim have seen it all.”