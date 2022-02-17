Newton upon Derwent Local History Group launches cafe to showcase village’s heritage

Newton upon Derwent Local History Group members with one of the new information boards.

The group has created several information boards that they hope will help visitors to the village learn more about the parish and its history.

Members have also decided to launch a Heritage Cafe, which will open on Saturday, March 5, and are currently digitising the group’s archives.

This has been made possible thanks to a substantial Heritage Lottery grant.

The new information board on the ings depicts the flora and fauna at the site in Newton Upon Derwent.

The first information board is placed on the chapel wall and next to it is a container holding leaflets describing a village walking trail and timeline of events.

After curious visitors to the village have travelled along the Mask Lane towards the River Derwent there is another board on the Ings depicting the flora and fauna of the tranquil site.

The history group members have also designed special posters. They are now on sale and can be framed as a memento of their visit.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Because members spent so much time researching the history of the village, they decided to share their finds with visitors and are launching a heritage pop-up cafe in the Methodist Church which is also the Community Centre.

“The cafe which opens on Saturday, March 5 between 10am and noon, (and will run every Saturday throughout 2022), will be a chance for folks to meet old friends and make new ones over a cuppa and a slice of cake.