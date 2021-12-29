The town’s Arcade was built in 1899 but closed to the public in 2014, and is now part of a project to create the country’s first community-run shopping centre.

A series of creative pieces were commissioned as part of a council-run arts programme, with two pieces of art now framing the entrance to this listed building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubbed Let’s Talk Shop, the art features people’s memories and anecdotes, and has been made by artist Aidan D’Abet and Kelly O’Reilly of Daylight Robbery.

Kelly O'Reilly and Aidan D'Abet, Chris Hill, Dewsbury Arcade Project Manager, Cllr Eric Firth Cabinet Member for Town Centres and Frances Smith, Principal Consultant at Beam.

Among the stories shared were of Saturday jobs working in Miss Staines Haberdasher, and the owner who wore Victorian dress even in the 1950s, alongside tales of a ‘‘seasonal spectacle’’ as Father Christmas climbed a ladder outside J&B department store.

Mr D’Abet said: “When we started the public engagement it soon became very clear to us just how many fond memories people have of The Arcade. It was therefore important that the people who shopped and worked here take centre stage in our work.

“Eating at Ann’s Pantry, buying pick & mix at The Candyman, listening to music at Autys or Christmas shopping at J&B – everyone has a special memory of The Arcade in Dewsbury. ”

Kelly O'Reilly and Aidan D'Abet, Cllr Eric Firth, Cabinet Member for Town Centres and Cllr Cathy Scott

The project is one of the first under the Creative Town Arts programme from Kirklees Council. Coun Eric Firth said this was an important step towards ambitions to revitalise the town centre. He said: “I am pleased to see the Arcade works moving forward and how the use of public art can bring this important building back to life.”

______________________________________________________________________