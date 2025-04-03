A town’s former library is to be converted into a shop selling angling equipment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has approved plans to turn the old Ossett Library, on Station Road, into retail premises.

The library was closed in 2016 and moved into Ossett Town Hall after asbestos was found in the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers agreed to a proposal by Kerrs Angling to convert the building into a shop and to install signs on the outside of the property.

Wakefield Council has granted permission for the old Ossett Library to be converted into a shop.

Kerrs Angling currently operates at another unit nearby on Station Road.

A heritage statement submitted on behalf of the business said: “The building’s continued vacancy has resulted in deterioration of its condition and inactivity along this section of the high street.

“The proposal aims to reactivate the building, providing a viable and sustainable use that contributes to the vibrancy of the town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ossett Library originated as the Mechanics Institute and Technical School and was built in 1890 by architect William Kendall.

By the late 19th century, the town’s growing prosperity led to a push for civic amenities, including a public library.

A lending library was opened within the building in May 1898 to mark Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee.

A campaign was launched to re-open the premises after it closed nine years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 1,000 people signed a petition after complaints that the temporary library had no disabled access or computers.

At ther time, the library was relocated on the ground floor of the town hall but has since moved to the first floor as part of a major upgrade of the Grade II listed building, which was completed last year.

The statement added: “Since the community has access to a superior, fully operational library within a central and well-connected location, the need for the former Ossett Library building as a public facility has been superseded.

“The proposal to repurpose the former library aligns with wider town centre regeneration goals, supporting economic vitality and reducing vacancy rates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s conservation officer supported the re-use of the historic building, as well as proposals to make minor alterations to the property.