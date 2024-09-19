The final phase of a regeneration project at the Park Hill estate in Sheffield has been approved.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee have given the green light for developers to finish the decade-long regeneration project at the city’s iconic Park Hill estate.

A document uploaded ahead of the said meeting stated that the final phase of the refurbishment and alterations to the Talbot Street block included a mixed-use development made up of 105 flats and commercial space.

As it was reported previously, the applicant sought planning permission and listed building consent for the refurbishment of the Phase 5 block – which is located at the southern end of the estate, bound by South Street to the west, Norfolk Road to the south-west and Talbot Street to the south-east.

Park Hill Phase 5

At the meeting, a resident of Park Hill told the chamber that he was in favour of the development. However, he added he was concerned the project would be signed off without “adequate cycle storage”.

He was told that there would be a cycle store on Level 7, next to the commercial unit, which would have 29 cycle spaces.

The developer manager from Urban Splash also spoke up at the meeting and he said the proposal is to bring “a vacant residential building back into meaningful use on a brownfield site in a highly sustainable location and represents a final piece of the jigsaw in the regeneration of the Park Hill Estate”.

After the first speaker also mentioned solar panels, Coun Marieanne Elliot said she thought the committee should “we should be pushing a little bit more on this”.

She was told by the planning officer that a condition required ten per cent renewable energy, “however, whatever form it may come”, such as heat pumps or solar panels.

Coun Mark Whittaker told the chamber that after a site visit, he thought what has been done so far “really does look smart”.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the application.

This closes a chapter on the regeneration of the Park Hill estate which has been ongoing for several years.

Park Hill was built between 1957 and 1961 by the Corporation of Sheffield as an ambitious social housing project to replace the previous slum housing present on the site.

As a planning document stated, outline planning permission for the comprehensive redevelopment of the estate had first been granted in August 2006 for up to 874 refurbished flats across the whole of the existing grade II*-listed complex, together with a total of 13,761 square metres of various non-residential uses in refurbished and new-build spaces, along with landscaping and car parking.

Phase 1 included 263 units and was completed in 2016. Phase 2 included 199 flats and was completed in 2022, while Phase 3 was completed in 2021.

The planning committee only gave Phase 4 the green light last November, although the planning permission was not issued until July 2024.