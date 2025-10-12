Pickering 1940s Weekend returned in glorious style as huge crowds honoured and celebrated communities in wartime Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, previously known as the Pickering War Weekend, had been paused under lockdowns.

It was impossible to say how many people were in attendance, said organisers, but there were many people making the most of the late autumn sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrie Brackstone, one of the organisers, said: "It's packed. We are so lucky the sun has been shining.

Vesper Holliday and Herbie Holliday from Pickering are pictured at the event. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th October 2025

"There really has been fantastic support from everybody.

"People have really missed this event.

"It has really held a place in people's hearts. They are just thrilled that it's back.

"Everybody is enjoying themselves, singing, and having fun," she added.

Alistair Gordon Gilbert dressed as a Chimney Sweep pictured at the event at Pickering. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th October 2025

This has traditionally been one of the UK's most celebrated 1940s-themed events, with a series of celebrations at theatres, museums and centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by volunteers at Pickering Town Community Interest Company, it is backed by Pickering Town Council and with support from David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, through the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund.

It has now been rebranded to place a greater emphasis on civilian life and the town's community spirit during wartime Britain.

The three-day weekend, linking with Eden Camp Modern History Museum, saw the market town transformed by the sights, sounds – and spirit – of the 1940s.

1940s Weekend Pickering. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th October 2025

There was themed decor, attractions, entertainment and live performances with period costume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend, said Ms Brackstone, has captured a sense of the wartime spirit, and been brought back by that same community resilience.