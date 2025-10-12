Pickering 1940s Weekend: Crowds celebrate return of beloved wartime event
The event, previously known as the Pickering War Weekend, had been paused under lockdowns.
It was impossible to say how many people were in attendance, said organisers, but there were many people making the most of the late autumn sunshine.
Carrie Brackstone, one of the organisers, said: "It's packed. We are so lucky the sun has been shining.
"There really has been fantastic support from everybody.
"People have really missed this event.
"It has really held a place in people's hearts. They are just thrilled that it's back.
"Everybody is enjoying themselves, singing, and having fun," she added.
This has traditionally been one of the UK's most celebrated 1940s-themed events, with a series of celebrations at theatres, museums and centres.
Organised by volunteers at Pickering Town Community Interest Company, it is backed by Pickering Town Council and with support from David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, through the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund.
It has now been rebranded to place a greater emphasis on civilian life and the town's community spirit during wartime Britain.
The three-day weekend, linking with Eden Camp Modern History Museum, saw the market town transformed by the sights, sounds – and spirit – of the 1940s.
There was themed decor, attractions, entertainment and live performances with period costume.
The weekend, said Ms Brackstone, has captured a sense of the wartime spirit, and been brought back by that same community resilience.
There were also some familiar characters to mark their return, she added, from Poirot to Captain Mainwaring, as well as Winston and Clementine Churchill.