Pickering 1940s Weekend: Crowds celebrate return of beloved wartime event

Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 08:49 BST
Pickering 1940s Weekend returned in glorious style as huge crowds honoured and celebrated communities in wartime Britain.

The event, previously known as the Pickering War Weekend, had been paused under lockdowns.

Most Popular

It was impossible to say how many people were in attendance, said organisers, but there were many people making the most of the late autumn sunshine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carrie Brackstone, one of the organisers, said: "It's packed. We are so lucky the sun has been shining.

Vesper Holliday and Herbie Holliday from Pickering are pictured at the event. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th October 2025placeholder image
Vesper Holliday and Herbie Holliday from Pickering are pictured at the event. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th October 2025

"There really has been fantastic support from everybody.

"People have really missed this event.

"It has really held a place in people's hearts. They are just thrilled that it's back.

"Everybody is enjoying themselves, singing, and having fun," she added.

Alistair Gordon Gilbert dressed as a Chimney Sweep pictured at the event at Pickering. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th October 2025placeholder image
Alistair Gordon Gilbert dressed as a Chimney Sweep pictured at the event at Pickering. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th October 2025

This has traditionally been one of the UK's most celebrated 1940s-themed events, with a series of celebrations at theatres, museums and centres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organised by volunteers at Pickering Town Community Interest Company, it is backed by Pickering Town Council and with support from David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, through the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund.

It has now been rebranded to place a greater emphasis on civilian life and the town's community spirit during wartime Britain.

The three-day weekend, linking with Eden Camp Modern History Museum, saw the market town transformed by the sights, sounds – and spirit – of the 1940s.

1940s Weekend Pickering. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th October 2025placeholder image
1940s Weekend Pickering. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th October 2025

There was themed decor, attractions, entertainment and live performances with period costume.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weekend, said Ms Brackstone, has captured a sense of the wartime spirit, and been brought back by that same community resilience.

There were also some familiar characters to mark their return, she added, from Poirot to Captain Mainwaring, as well as Winston and Clementine Churchill.

Related topics:PickeringBritainPeopleNorth YorkshireYork
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice